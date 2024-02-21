Eversource seeks 19% rate hike for CL&P customers

Latest News
Harding named minority leader
State Sen. Stephen Harding (R-30) was chosen to replace state Sen. Kevin Kelly (R-21) as minority leader in the state Senate on Friday, Feb. 16.
The 30th Senate District includes all six Region One towns.
In a phone interview Sunday, Feb. 18, Harding praised Kelly’s work and said he considers the job to be “an incredible honor, an incredible opportunity.”
The Republicans are outnumbered 24-12 in the state Senate — in the state House, it’s 98 Democrats to 53 Republicans.
Asked what the plan is moving forward, Harding said that, under Kelly, the Senate Republicans notched significant wins, including retaining “economic guardrails” on state budgets and spending and the abandonment of a planned regulation to ban sales of new gasoline-powered vehicles beginning in 2035.
Harding said his plan is “to work collaboratively, as a team” with the other 11 members of his caucus, to focus on “practical policy” while highlighting issues that concern middle-class voters in the state, and to promote “positive messaging.”
He also said he would like to work closely with his counterparts in the state House, not because of differences in opinion, but on coordinating their efforts.
“The different chambers have different procedures, so there’s a navigation aspect to it.”
Regional leaders seek waste solutions
Since the closure of Hartford’s waste-to-energy plant in July 2022, towns across the state have been forced to find independent solutions for trash disposal.
Municipal solid waste (MSW) contracts with the state are due to expire in June 2027, after which time, towns will be on their own when it comes to trash and recycling.
During the February meeting of the Northwest Hills Council of Governments (COG), held remotely on Zoom, first selectmen throughout the region discussed options for addressing the issue as a group.
“On a go-forward basis, we’re doing everything we can to solve this problem to make sure that we have capacity in place for our municipal solid waste to go,” said COG Chair Dan Jerram of New Hartford.
Jerram provided an update from the recently formed Municipal Solid Waste Subcommittee. As of the Feb. 7 meeting, about half of COG towns had no solutions in place for the dreaded 2027 expiration of disposal contracts.
COG has sought legal counsel on the viability of a regional ordinance to handle the issue.
Jerram reported the subcommittee suggested authorization for “the director to issue a non-binding letter of intent to the MIRA [Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority] Dissolution Authority expressing interest from the COG in the Torrington Transfer Station” and a separate ordinance “pursuant to the creation of a regional resource recovery authority, sometimes called a regional waste authority.”
The idea that COG could purchase the Torrington Transfer Station was proposed in the December 2023 meeting as a potential solution to the issue. Sending the MIRA Dissolution Authority a formal letter of intent would request information on the environmental status of the site to determine if it is a viable option for the COG to take over.
If remediation of the Torrington Transfer Station is necessary, it is the hope of the COG that funds from the MIRA Dissolution Authority could be used for environmental cleanup.
As for a regional waste authority, Jerram noted that one already exists with the Salisbury/Sharon Transfer Station. The ordinance model utilized in this joint operation could potentially be used as a rubric for the larger regional waste authority proposed by the subcommittee.
“Why reinvent the wheel?” asked Jerram.
Curtis Rand, first selectman of Salisbury, offered copies of the existing ordinance shared between Sharon and Salisbury for COG to review.
“Help yourself to any of it,” said Rand. “We can use any of it or none of it.”
Jerram noted the ordinance must be approved by every town that intends to use it.
“There could be long term strategy in everybody’s best interest,” said Jerram. “We are a team. We’re all in this together.”
Jerram requested COG Executive Director Rob Phillips set aside funds to retain a lawyer for review of the Salisbury/Sharon model. A draft ordinance for the broader goal would then be reviewed by each town leader.
Both recommendations from the subcommittee were approved by COG members unanimously.
“Time is our enemy here and we want to work as hard as we can to make positive progress at every meeting,” said Jerram.
Legal Notices - 2-22-24
Legal Notice
CANAAN
FIRE DISTRICT
WARNING
All persons eligible to vote in meetings of the Canaan Fire District are hereby warned that the Annual Meeting of the said District will be held at the North Canaan Town Hall on Tuesday, March 5th, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. to consider and act upon the following items:
1. To name the legal depositories for the funds of the Canaan Fire District for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2024 and ending June 30, 2025.
2. To name an auditor to inspect the accounts of the Canaan Fire District for such fiscal year.
3. To elect three members of the Executive Committee to serve for three-year terms.
4. To transact any other business proper to come before such meeting.
Dated at North Canaan, Connecticut this 22nd day of February, 2024.
Anthony J. Nania
Warden
02-22-24
LEGAL NOTICE
SALISBURY HISTORIC DISTRICT COMMISSION
The Salisbury Historic District Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 9:05am to act on an Application for a Certificate of Appropriateness for the Replacement of an Exterior Rear Door at 24 Main Street, Salisbury, CT, 06068. This Public Hearing will be held at Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury, CT and virtually (Zoom). The Meeting Link will be posted on the Town of Salisbury website: www.salisburyct.us/agendas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.salisburyct.us/agendas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.salisburyct.us/agendas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.salisburyct.us/agendas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.salisburyct.us/agendas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.salisburyct.us/agendas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.salisburyct.us/agendas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application is available on the Town website for review or by contacting the Salisbury Town Clerk’s office: www.salisburyct.us. February 22, 2024.
02-22-24
LEGAL NOTICE
SALISBURY HISTORIC DISTRICT COMMISSION
The Salisbury Historic District Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 9:05am to act on an Application for a Certificate of Appropriateness for Updated Signage at 38 Main Street, Salisbury, CT, 06068. This Public Hearing will be held at Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury, CT and virtually (Zoom). The Meeting Link will be posted on the Town of Salisbury website: www.salisburyct.us/agendas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.salisburyct.us/agendas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.salisburyct.us/agendas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.salisburyct.us/agendas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.salisburyct.us/agendas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.salisburyct.us/agendas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.salisburyct.us/agendas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application is available on the Town website for review or by contacting the Salisbury Town Clerk’s office: www.salisburyct.us.
February 22, 2024.
02-22-24
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF
DILLION MICHAEL MILLER
Late of Dover Plains, NY
(23-00478)
The Hon.Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated February 6, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.
The fiduciary is:
Jacqueline A. Miller
c/o Matthew Edward Dodd
The Dodd Law Firm, LLC
1781 Highland Ave.
Cheshire, CT 06410
Beth L. McGuire
Chief Clerk
02-22-24
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF
JANICE FADOR DUDEK
Late of Sharon
(24-000041)
The Hon.Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated February 6, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.
The fiduciary is:
Michael H. Dudek
c/o Louise F. Brown, LLP
Ackerly Brown LLP
5 Academy Street
P.O. Box 568
Salisbury, CT 06068
Megan M. Foley
Clerk
02-22-24
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF
JOHN F. GREEN
Late of Cornwall
(24-00045)
The Hon.Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated February 8, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.
The fiduciary is:
Magdalen Gaynor
c/o Jennifer Dale Port
Ivey Barnum & O’Mara, LLC
170 Mason Street, Greenwich, CT 06830
Megan M. Foley
Clerk
02-22-24
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF
BRENT PRINDLE
Late of Sharon
AKA Brent N. Prindle
AKA Brent Noble Prindle
(23-00026)
The Hon.Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated February 8, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.
The fiduciary is:
Brent Prindle
468 Cornwall Bridge Road
Sharon, CT 06069
Megan M. Foley
Clerk
02-22-24
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF
ROBERT ANDREW PARKER
Late of Cornwall
(24-00049)
The Hon.Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated February 8, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.
The fiduciary is:
Stephanie Weaver
c/o Andrea Doyle Asman,
Litwin, Asman, PC, 1047 Bantam Rd., P.O. Box 698,
Bantam, CT 06750
Megan M. Foley
Clerk
02-22-24
Classifieds - 2-22-24
Help Wanted
Benefit Eligible Part Time Universal Banker: Responsible for generating business and deepening customer relationships. Must possess strong customer service and sales skills and be detail oriented. Previous cash handling experience is important. Responsible to adhere to policies, procedures, and ensure operational soundness. Must have full working knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite. Must be able to work extended hours and must work Saturdays. Competitive wages and incentive programs. Apply in person at the Lakeville office of Litchfield Bancorp, A Division of Northwest Community Bank, 326 Main Street, Lakeville. EOE/AA/M/F/D/V
Care Giver 16 to 30 hrs. a month: mostly on weekends. $32 per hour. We are looking for a caregiver for our son Sam. Sam is 23 years old and has significant disabilities is non-mobile and non-verbal and relies on others for all daily living activities. Although he can’t talk, he’s good at communicating and his smile will make your day. The caregiver will work at our home in Amenia and would include getting Sam dressed in the morning, changing his diaper as needed, feeding him meals, taking him for walks, and finding fun things to do together. No special training necessary just the ability to lift Sam (Sam weighs about 85 lbs) and be comfortable with people with disabilities. Please send your resume to andrealphillips@me.com.
Carpenters, Carpenter’s Helpers and Laborers: positions available. Will train the ambitious. Must be reliable and have own transportation. All work is in the Sharon, Lakeville, Cornwall area. Call 860-309-5290.
Full service landscape company: based out of Sharon is searching for full time employees. Pay based on knowledge and experience. Paid holidays, vacation & sick time. Retirement benefits. Garden Crew; knowledge and experience required. Responsibilities include planting & transplanting, trimming & pruning, garden bed installation & routine maintenance. Equipment Operator; includes grading, trenching, lawn and landscape installations, drainage install and repair, driveway work etc. Ability to operate and maintain various pieces of heavy equipment, including excavators, skid steers, loader, tractor etc.. Must work safely and efficiently as a team player. Call 860-364-0142.
Home Health Aide/Certified Nursing Assistant: Salisbury, Lakeville, Sharon, Cornwall, Kent area. Responsibilities include making visits to patient homes to provide personal care, including bathing, oral hygiene, feeding, dressing and assisting with patient ambulation and transfers. Minimum of 1-2 years’ experience working for a licensed and Medicare Certified Home Health or Hospice agency. Must have good organizational and communication skills, reliable transportation. 30 to 37.5 hours per week, $19.00-$22.00 per hour. For application, contact Jill Hall at Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Litchfield County, jhall@vnhlc.org
OPEN POSITIONS: TOWN OF AMENIA is seeking applications for a PT-Seasonal Groundskeeper. Letter of Interest and Resume may be submitted via email to townclerk@ameniany.gov or via mail to Town Clerk, Dawn Marie Klingner, 4988 Route 22 Amenia NY 12501. Application Deadline: Noon, March 7, 2024.
Warehouse/shipper: wanted full time M-F 8 am to 4:30 pm in a friendly working environment. Training provided, no experience necessary. Must be able to lift 50 lbs. Call Mike 800-245-8222 Sharon, CT.
Weatogue Stables has openings: for full and part time help. Duties include feeding, turnout, barn and stall cleaning etc. Experience preferred. Lovely facility. Contact Bobbi at 860-307-8531.
Services Offered
Carpenter / Builder David Valyou: Canaan CT. Renovations & Repairs of Old homes and Barns Historic restoration, remodel, handy man services, painting, masonry-tile-landscaping. 20 years + serving tri-state area. Licensed and insured. 917-538-1617 davidvalyou@yahoo.com
Carpenter and tile setter: now offering handyman services. Over 35 years experience. 413-229-0260 or email at tylerhomeprop@yahoo.com
Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.
IT Support (Computer Help): Craig Cornell. (860) 946-9390. craig.cornell@icloud.com.
Lamp repair and rewiring: Serving the Northwest Corner. 413-717-2494.
SERGIO HOME SERVICES: Saves you time and effort on car washing. We come to you to provide a complete car wash service. Available on Tuesdays and Fridays. 203-826-4744 or 203- 207-1330.
Farm Products
Farm Retirement: All kinds of hay available for horses or cattle. Delivered or picked up. Call 518-929-3480.
Real Estate
PUBLISHER’S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.
Apartments For Rent
Large sunny studio apartment: furnished, with washer and dryer. $1100.00 plus utilities. References required. Call 860-318-5188, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Commercial Rentals
Office space for rent: Main Street, Lakeville Available immediately. Please call for more details. 860-248-9605.