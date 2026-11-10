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inland wetlands and watercourses

Experts hired to address wetlands violations

SALISBURY — The Inland Wetlands Commission received a list of experts hired by Seth Churchill to prepare reports on wetlands violations at 144 Salmon Kill Road at its meeting Monday, Oct. 26.

The case centers on vegetation removal, construction of a driveway and pond, and associated site work that town officials say occurred between 2019 and 2023, within 150 feet of wetlands and watercourses adjacent to the Salmon Kill River, without a permit.

At its Oct. 13 meeting, the commission upheld an Oct. 7 cease and correct order with one change: Churchill’s deadline to hire consultants was extended from Oct. 14 to Oct. 26.

Miles Todaro, the town’s land use specialist, said Churchill had hired surveyor Mat Kiefer, soil scientist Tom Stansfield and engineer George Johannesen.

Todaro noted that part of the environmental professional’s work is “to provide information on what they took out, and what can be done to correct the violation.”

Mike Lucas, the town’s land use coordinator, said it was not clear whether Johannesen, a civil engineer, would write that part of the report or consult another expert.

Commissioner Russ Conklin said records from Churchill’s original application some five years ago could be helpful.

He noted that, as far as a soil study is concerned, “the soil we want to look at is gone.”

Lucas said officials would look at current conditions “and what can be done to protect the resources there now.”

At the Oct. 13 meeting, Churchill said there was standing water where the pond is now.

“There was silt coming in from the neighboring field going into the river, so I thought let’s create a body of water.”

Churchill said the driveway was a preexisting farm road and that he was willing to remove it.

Patrick L. Sullivan
Senior Reporter
Patrick Sullivan has been a reporter for The Lakeville Journal since 2004, covering everything from town meetings to local characters and the outdoors. He grew up in Northern Virginia but spent summers on Mount Riga in Salisbury, giving him a lifelong connection to the Northwest Corner. A graduate of Denison University, Patrick is also the author of Tangled Lines, the newspapers’ popular fly-fishing column—making The Lakeville Journal, as far as anyone knows, the only newspaper in Connecticut with a regular fly-fishing columnist. He once received a fan letter from England, which he considers sufficient evidence that his work has achieved international acclaim.
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