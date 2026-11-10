Experts hired to address wetlands violations

SALISBURY — The Inland Wetlands Commission received a list of experts hired by Seth Churchill to prepare reports on wetlands violations at 144 Salmon Kill Road at its meeting Monday, Oct. 26.
The case centers on vegetation removal, construction of a driveway and pond, and associated site work that town officials say occurred between 2019 and 2023, within 150 feet of wetlands and watercourses adjacent to the Salmon Kill River, without a permit.
At its Oct. 13 meeting, the commission upheld an Oct. 7 cease and correct order with one change: Churchill’s deadline to hire consultants was extended from Oct. 14 to Oct. 26.
Miles Todaro, the town’s land use specialist, said Churchill had hired surveyor Mat Kiefer, soil scientist Tom Stansfield and engineer George Johannesen.
Todaro noted that part of the environmental professional’s work is “to provide information on what they took out, and what can be done to correct the violation.”
Mike Lucas, the town’s land use coordinator, said it was not clear whether Johannesen, a civil engineer, would write that part of the report or consult another expert.
Commissioner Russ Conklin said records from Churchill’s original application some five years ago could be helpful.
He noted that, as far as a soil study is concerned, “the soil we want to look at is gone.”
Lucas said officials would look at current conditions “and what can be done to protect the resources there now.”
At the Oct. 13 meeting, Churchill said there was standing water where the pond is now.
“There was silt coming in from the neighboring field going into the river, so I thought let’s create a body of water.”
Churchill said the driveway was a preexisting farm road and that he was willing to remove it.