Pond and driveway built without permit: commission

SALISBURY — The Inland Wetlands Commission upheld a cease and correct order issued to Seth Churchill for work he allegedly performed without a permit.
At its Tuesday, Oct. 13, meeting, the commission reviewed the Oct. 7 order, which cites Churchill for removing vegetation, creating a pond and driveway, and carrying out site work on his 144 Salmon Kill Road property without the required permit.
The alleged violations were identified through an aerial photograph and a real estate listing. The driveway is also visible from Salmon Kill Road.
Miles Todaro, the commission’s land use specialist, said the work took place between 2019 and 2023.
Churchill said “there was always standing water” where the pond is now located.
“There was silt coming in from the neighboring field going into the [Salmon Kill] river, so I thought let’s create a body of water.”
Churchill said the driveway was a preexisting farm road. “All I did was add some pea stone.”
He said he was willing to remove the driveway.
After discussion, the commission gave Churchill until its next meeting, Oct. 26, to hire a soil scientist, an environmental professional and a surveyor.
The Nov. 9 deadline for submitting the required documents remains unchanged.
Those include a soil scientist’s report identifying, describing and classifying wetlands and watercourses and delineating their boundaries, along with an A-2 survey supporting the findings.
“Let’s get the information and see where we are,” commission Chair Vivian Garfein said.