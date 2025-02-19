Falls Village median property price at $660K in January

FALLS VILLAGE — For the last two years the median price of a single-family residence in Falls Village has remained above $600,000 and reached above $700,000+ from July 23 to May 2024.

Prices have stabilized in the mid-$600,000 range since last summer.

The number of annual residential real estate sales has returned to the typical 15 to 20 per year. For the four months ending in January, only one piece of land and five homes were sold.

Currently there are just five homes listed for sale in Falls Village, three of which are under the January median price of $660,000 with two over a million dollars, and four pieces of subdivided residential land on Beebe Hill Road ranging from $245,000 to $800,000.

Recorded in January

Amy Road — 10.85 acres sold by Preston A. Stuart to Scott D. Simko for $130,000.

310 Music Mountain Road — 3 bedroom/2 bath contemporary home with 3 fireplaces sold by David Ott to Samuel Aiken for $840,000.

Recorded in November

12 Battle Hill Road — 3 bedroom/2 bath home on 0.69 acres sold by Daly Reville to Paul Rapisarda for $640,000

107 Route 126 — 3 bedroom/2 bath home sold by Shawna MacNamara to Joshua Hahn for $615,000.

96 Main St. — 4 bedroom/4 bath home sold by 96 Main Street LLC to Lemon Properties LLC for $400,000.

Recorded in October

135 Canaan Mountain Road — 1 bedroom/.5 bath cottage on 5 acres sold by Chester W. Hewitt and Crissey Marie Leggett to Robert W. Buick for $215,000

*Town of Canaan real estate transfers recorded as sold between Oct. 1, 2024, and Jan. 31, 2025, provided by the Canaan Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market listings from Smart MLS. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in Connecticut and New York.



