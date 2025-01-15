WEST CORNWALL — Frederick Ralph Scoville II, 72, of 243 Town St., died Jan. 7, 2025, at the Waterbury Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Fred was the husband of 45 years to Lynn (Pollard) Scoville. Fred was born in Torrington, son of the late Ralph and Thalia (Hicock) Scoville.

Fred spent his whole life in West Cornwall. He attended Cornwall Consolidated and Housatonic Valley Regional High School. The only time he left was to attend the University of Connecticut for animal science. After school he came home to work with his father on the family farm taking over full-time in 1996 milking dairy cattle and selling hay. His life passion was the farm. He could always be found tinkering on equipment or surveying the neighborhood on his golf cart. The only thing that rivaled the farm was his love of his family. His wife, sons, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren meant the world to Fred.

After changing the farm from a dairy operation to all beef in 2006, Fred went to work for the Town of Cornwall Public Works, where he got to keep up on the town chatter. He was a founding member of the Cornwall Agricultural Commission and looked forward to the local Ag Fair each year. His expertise in judging maple syrup was unparalleled! He was regularly seen around town giving “sage” advice to many local farmers.

In addition to his wife, Fred will be deeply missed by his sons, Stephen and Frederick R. Scoville III (Katherine) of West Cornwall. His sisters: Grace Kanderfer (Peter) of New Hartford; Eliza Cleaveland of Bloomfield; and Maria Bonetti (Walter) of East Canaan. Fred leaves behind his two grandchildren, Abbé Lynn and Frederick Ralph Scoville IV of West Cornwall. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Fred was predeceased by his infant sister, Priscilla, brother and sister-in-law Ralph and Marta Scoville of Denville, New Jersey.

Funeral services will be held on Jan. 18, 2025, at the West Cornwall Meeting House at 11 a.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours.

The family has requested that you come as you are and the way Fred knew and loved you. No fancy dress, no need to impress, just come as YOU.

Memorial donations in Fred’s memory may be sent to the Cornwall Agriculture Advisory Committee Scholarship Fund, 26 Pine Street West Cornwall, CT 06796. Arrangements are under the care of the Newkirk-Palmer Funeral Home 118 Main St. Canaan, CT 06018.