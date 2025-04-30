KENT — Frederick Wright Hosterman passed away peacefully in his home in Kent on April 16, 2025. Born in 1929 in Auburn, Nebraska, he was the son of farmers. He attended a one-room schoolhouse just outside of Brownville, Nebraska, adjacent to his family’s farm. The little brick schoolhouse is still standing! After graduating from high school, Fred attended the University of Nebraska (Lincoln), eventually earning a master’s degree in agronomy. He took a job with Monsanto in Buffalo, New York, where the company was a pioneer in applying biotechnology to agricultural sciences. In Buffalo, Fred met his future wife, Dorothy. Fred and Dorothy moved to New York City for several years in the early 1960s, before settling down in Norwalk. In Norwalk, Fred and Dorothy had three children. The family later moved to Kent. In 1980, Fred and Dorothy divorced, and Fred bought a large tract of land on Carter Road in Kent. He built a house there, largely by himself, which he maintained until his death at age 95. After taking early retirement, he spent the following decades working on his property, adding various buildings, woodcrafting, landscaping, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.



Fred had a jovial and close relationship with many of his neighbors, who he saw daily, all willing to share a cup of coffee or receive various bits of wisdom from Fred on any number of projects.



Fred was predeceased by his parents; Helen and Arch Hosterman, step-mother Cassie Hosterman, sisters Ruth and Esther Marie, brother Richard, and former wife Dorothy. He is survived by his three children and their spouses; John and his husband Eric of Northfield, Minnesota, Tracy and her partner, Sam, of Amenia, New York, and Catherine and her husband, Josh, of Cornwall. He is also survived by his five grandchildren; Nicky, Dan, Ian, Zachary, and Eliza, and several nieces and nephews.



Fred loved to flirt with the ladies, even in his 90s, doing a little “dance” for almost anyone he met. Another of Fred’s favorite hobbies was chopping down trees on his land. Initially, this started out as a necessity for fueling his wood stoves. Later, tree-clearing projects were aimed at enhancing the magnificent view from his house high atop Carter Road. Even at age 95, Fred was frequently on his excavator moving boulders or building a retaining wall, as he was strong, healthy and witty until his final weeks.