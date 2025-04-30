Frederick Wright Hosterman
KENT — Frederick Wright Hosterman passed away peacefully in his home in Kent on April 16, 2025. Born in 1929 in Auburn, Nebraska, he was the son of farmers. He attended a one-room schoolhouse just outside of Brownville, Nebraska, adjacent to his family’s farm. The little brick schoolhouse is still standing! After graduating from high school, Fred attended the University of Nebraska (Lincoln), eventually earning a master’s degree in agronomy. He took a job with Monsanto in Buffalo, New York, where the company was a pioneer in applying biotechnology to agricultural sciences. In Buffalo, Fred met his future wife, Dorothy. Fred and Dorothy moved to New York City for several years in the early 1960s, before settling down in Norwalk. In Norwalk, Fred and Dorothy had three children. The family later moved to Kent. In 1980, Fred and Dorothy divorced, and Fred bought a large tract of land on Carter Road in Kent. He built a house there, largely by himself, which he maintained until his death at age 95. After taking early retirement, he spent the following decades working on his property, adding various buildings, woodcrafting, landscaping, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Fred had a jovial and close relationship with many of his neighbors, who he saw daily, all willing to share a cup of coffee or receive various bits of wisdom from Fred on any number of projects.

Fred was predeceased by his parents; Helen and Arch Hosterman, step-mother Cassie Hosterman, sisters Ruth and Esther Marie, brother Richard, and former wife Dorothy. He is survived by his three children and their spouses; John and his husband Eric of Northfield, Minnesota, Tracy and her partner, Sam, of Amenia, New York, and Catherine and her husband, Josh, of Cornwall. He is also survived by his five grandchildren; Nicky, Dan, Ian, Zachary, and Eliza, and several nieces and nephews.

Fred loved to flirt with the ladies, even in his 90s, doing a little “dance” for almost anyone he met. Another of Fred’s favorite hobbies was chopping down trees on his land. Initially, this started out as a necessity for fueling his wood stoves. Later, tree-clearing projects were aimed at enhancing the magnificent view from his house high atop Carter Road. Even at age 95, Fred was frequently on his excavator moving boulders or building a retaining wall, as he was strong, healthy and witty until his final weeks.

Belden House & Mews opening in Litchfield

Belden House & Mews opening in Litchfield
Jennifer Almquist

Belden House & Mews is an elegant gem of a hotel set within the newly restored 1888 Victorian mansion of Dr. Charles O. Belden. With its turrets, demilune windows, stained glass, parquet floors, crystal chandeliers, carved wood bas-reliefs, pocket doors with original brass pulls, and inviting window seats, the transformation of this historic home into a modern retreat is nothing short of inspiring.

Belden House & Mews officially opens on May 1. It is the latest delight from Dutchfield, the team that owns Troutbeck in Amenia. Principal designer Courtney Brannan of Champalimaud Design used local craftsmen and artisans to create the serene and comfortable interior. Owners Anthony and Charlie Champalimaud live in Litchfield with their young family. When asked to explain the philosophy behind this project, Anthony explained, “Reviving this once derelict estate with its gracious, subtly ornate and expansive physical attributes established a narrative conducive to the approach to hospitality we first established at Troutbeck.” Champalimaud continued, “Belden has its own voice, of course, one which spans early American and modernist architecture. Its situation, as the bridging property between the estates of historic North Street and the town green, dovetails with our bias to invite guests into a residential-feeling environment. More of an invitation to come and live with us, than to live like us.”

ArtEast May studio tour

ArtEast May studio tour

The ArtEast May studio tour, happening Saturday and Sunday, May 3 and 4, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m, offers a rare look into the working studios of painters, sculptors, mixed media artists, photographers, and more. This isn’t a polished gallery stroll — it’s the clatter of tools, the smell of stone dust and oil paint, the buzz of artists caught mid-idea.

“It might be dirty, noisy, and chaotic, but it will not be dull,” said one of the organizers, Bob Madden.

Schlock and Awful: Turning up the heat

Schlock and Awful: Turning up the heat

John Liu was the New York Ninja in 1984, and thanks to the folks at Vinegar Syndrome, he is the New York Ninja today.

Let’s get straight down to the nitty and the gritty:

“Raw Force,” aka “Kung Fu Cannibals” (1982) has got it all. It’s difficult to encapsulate the majesty, but here goes: There’s a Pacificisland with cannibal monks who only eat shapely young women. They trade jade for shapely young women with a fat German who’s named Speer and has the last toothbrush moustache in the world. Add the wacky crew and customers of a cut-rate ocean liner, zombie martial arts warriors, a heaping helping of gratuitous nekkidity, continuous mayhem and absolutely zero plot to get in the way of the story, stir briskly, and you’ve got “Raw Force.” With Cameron Mitchell as the grumpy ship captain and the immortal Vic Diaz as the main monk.

