George E. Wentworth

CANAAN — George E. Wentworth, 83, of South Deerfield, passed away peacefully on Jan. 3, surrounded by his three beloved nieces.

Born on Nov. 21, 1942, in Northampton, Massachusetts to Howard Wentworth and Velma B. McDowell, he was the oldest of their three children and a graduate of Amherst Regional High School Class of 1962.

George was a gentle kindhearted dairy farmer who lived a simple peaceful life valuing his family, his heritage and traditions.

George was born into the Wentworth Family Farm located on Stanley Street in Amherst. He enjoyed a childhood surrounded by generations of dairy farmers. He was active in local 4-H clubs and enjoyed reminiscing about his memories of traveling around the country with his 4-H friends. A favorite tale of his was when he traveled to Waterloo, Iowa to represent his local 4-H club and the Future Farmers of America as a judge at the National Dairy Cattle Congress in 1962.

George and his parents continued their farming legacy in 1964 when they started the Canaan Valley Farm in East Canaan, Connecticut. There they continued milking and breeding registered Ayrshire cattle until 1986 when they returned to Massachusetts to be closer to family.

George worked for Bill Graves of Conway, the Williams family at Mt. Toby Farm in Sunderland and later retired from the Cook Family Farm in Hadley.After retirement he enjoyed visiting with the Cook and West families of Hadley.

Some of George’s favorite pass times were driving through the farms and backroads of Western Massachusetts, grabbing a hot black coffee and his annual trip to the Canadian Dairysale. He could be found visiting family and friends, often delivering fresh vegetables from his garden, and always sharing memories through his cherished family photos. George rarely missed a Hadley Young Men’s Club dinner or the opportunity to celebrate an ARHS class reunion.

He was loving cared for by his nieces and nephews Amy and Shane Stout, Jeff and Mimi Wentworth, Emily and Scott Ewell, and Sarah andGeorge Emery.

George was immensely proud of his great nieces and nephews, Wyatt Bourbeau and Captain Trent Bourbeau, USMC; Savannah and Peyton Emery; Sydney and Reese Ewell; Jake and Tyler Moynihan. He could often be found at their sporting events, school activities, and family celebrations.

George was predeceased by his parents, his sister, Carol Jenks and his niece Stephanie Wentworth.He is survived by brother Arthur Wentworth (Linda), brother-in-law Duane Jenks and partner Kathy LaPointe, and extended family.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m.on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at Kostanski Funeral Home, 1 Kostanski Square, Turners Falls, Massachusetts 01376.A calling hour will begin at 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m.Burial will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery, 524 Turners Falls Road, Montague immediately following.

Memorial contributions in George’s honor can be made to the Massachusetts Ayrshire Breeders Association in care of Marilyn Donovan, Club Treasurer, PO Box 133, Chesterfield, MA 01012.

For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com

Richard Charles Paddock

TACONIC — Richard Charles Paddock, 78, passed away Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.

He was born in Hartford on April 12, 1947 to the late Elizabeth M. Paddock (Trust) and the late Charles D. Paddock. He grew up in East Hartford but maintained a strong connection to the Taconic part of Salisbury where his paternal grandfather, Charlie Paddock, worked for Herbert and Orleana Scoville. The whole family enjoyed summers and weekends on a plot of land in Taconic gifted to Charlie by the Scovilles for his many years of service as a chauffeur.

In Appreciation: Richard Paddock

SALISBURY — Richard Paddock, a longtime Salisbury resident whose deep curiosity and generosity of spirit helped preserve and share the town’s history, died last week. He was 78.

Paddock was widely known as a gifted storyteller and local historian, equally comfortable leading bus tours, researching railroads or patiently helping others navigate new technology. His passion for learning — and for passing that knowledge along — made him a central figure in the Salisbury Association’s Historical Society and other preservation efforts throughout the Northwest Corner.

Edward Ashton Nickerson

LAKEVILLE — Edward Ashton “Nick” Nickerson died on Jan. 1, 2026, in Sharon, Connecticut. The cause of death was congestive heart failure following a heart attack. He was 100.

Nick was born July 1, 1925, in Wilmington, Delaware, the son of a DuPont Company executive, Elgin Nickerson, and his wife, Margaret Pattison Nickerson. He spent most of his boyhood in Fairfield, Connecticut, and Newburgh, New York.

Steven Michael Willette

SHARON — Steven Michael “Bird” Willette, 76, of Silver Lake Shores, passed away on Dec. 25, 2025, at Vassar Brother Medical Center, with his family at his side.

Steve was born in New York City to Dorman Willette and Ann (Sabol) Willette.

