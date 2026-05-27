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Greenwoods Puppet Festival returns to Norfolk Library with whimsy and wonder

Greenwoods Puppet Festival returns to Norfolk Library with whimsy and wonder
Designed by Kelli Shepard

The third annual Greenwoods Puppet Festival returns to Norfolk Library May 29 and 30 with two days of puppetry, storytelling and hands-on workshops featuring nationally recognized artists and family-friendly performances.

Children’s librarian and events coordinator Eileen Fitzgibbins said, “The first Greenwoods Puppet Festival was sparked by a question I had: Where does magic occur?”

The festival begins Friday, May 29, at 5:30 p.m. with an adult sock puppet workshop in the Great Hall at Norfolk Library. Eric Weiss of Homeslice Puppetry will offer a behind-the-scenes look at puppet-making while guiding participants in creating their own puppets. A simple dinner will be served.

On Saturday, May 30, at 10 a.m., award-winning puppeteer Liz Joyce will present “The Doubtful Sprout,” an ecological wonderland featuring multiple puppetry styles, projections and songs.

From 12:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Heather Henson, daughter of Jim Henson, creator of The Muppets, will present a program for all ages called “Remember The Way: Where water flows and creatures return, balance is remembered.”

“We invited Heather Henson to come this year to give a performance. She has been very supportive of our town having puppet festivals,” Fitzgibbins said.

Using puppets, masks and dance props, participants will explore planetary movements, seasonal rhythms and interconnected waterways through immersive animal role-playing. Guided by whales, cranes, sturgeon and bison, audiences will journey through shifting landscapes while taking part in rhythmic dance games, song circles, crafting and interactive storytelling designed to illuminate the connection between local water systems and the ocean beyond.

At 3 p.m., puppeteer Sarah Nolen will present “Party Animals,” which follows four furry friends as they navigate throwing their first party. At 4:15 p.m., a children’s dress-up parade will take place outside around the library. Costumes are encouraged. There will also be opportunities to meet the puppeteers until 5 p.m.

Fitzgibbins concluded, “Puppetry is an ancient form of artistic expression. It is an avenue that can spread seeds of change, tackle issues of social justice and spark creativity. Puppets are tools of storytelling and are amazing works of art. It is an experience not to be missed.”

For tickets and information, visit norfolklibrary.org/events

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