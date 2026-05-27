Salisbury's 'Fix-It' pop-up shop returns
Patrick L. Sullivan
SALISBURY – Nearly 100 residents attended a fix-it event held at the Salisbury Congregational Church Saturday, May 23, armed with jewelry to be fixed, garments to be mended and knives to be sharpened.
The “Fix-It Pop-Up Shop,” sponsored by the church and the Scoville Memorial Library, took place indoors, including bicycle repairs, which were forced indoors because of the rain.
Nine fix-it stations were assembled inside the church hall. Karen Vrotsos from the library and Sarah Curtis from the Transfer Station Recycling Advisory Committee (TRAC) checked in attendees who made appointments ahead of time.
Fixer-uppers included:
Bob Palmer, knife sharpening.
Shepherd Myers and Paul Bacsik, basic bicycle maintenance.
Arthur Fort, lamps and small appliances.
Bob Buccion, small electronics and soldering.
Pastor John Nelson of the Congregational Church, small furniture gluing.
Steven Wolf, small furniture and electrical items.
Barbara Reeves, mending knitted garments.
Pat Palmer and Angela Lomantio, sewing and mending.
Karin Noyes, simple jewelry repair.
TRAC also had a recycling information table.
Lakeville Journal
EAST CANAAN — Pauline K. (King) Garfield, 94 of 77 South Canaan Rd. formerly of East Canaan, died Sunday May 24, 2026, at Geer Village.She was the wife of the late Duane Garfield who passed August 14, 2017. Pauline was born April 3, 1932 in North Canaan, CT in the former Geer Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Rose (Van Vlack) King.
Pauline spent her career at Becton Dickinson in Canaan, after being a stay-at-home mother for many years.She was employed at Becton Dickinson for 23 years. She enjoyed bus trips with her late husband Duane to the Casinos, spending time with her family watching the grandchildren grow up. Recently she made a comment to care givers that was “wait until I see that husband of mine for leaving me here, I am going to read him the riot act.” Over the years she enjoyed many crafts, but her favorite was crocheting gifts for everyone.
Pauline is survived by her daughter Paula Ducharme and husband Tom of York, Pennsylvania. Her son Michael Garfield and wife Joann of Winchester Center, Connecticut. Her granddaughter Koren Garfield and her great grandchildren, Alyssa Jade, Addison Jacob and Brennden Leo of Colebrook, Connecticut.
Pauline is also survived by her sister, Althea Marshall and her husband Corky of North Canaan, Connecticut. She was predeceased by her brothers, Everett and Alan King.
A Celebration of Pauline’s life will be held on Monday June 1, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. in the North Canaan Congregational Church 172 Lower Road East Canaan, CT 06024.Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery in East Canaan, CT. Memorial Donation can be sent to the North Canaan Volunteer Ambulance Corps P.O. Box 178 North Canaan, CT 06018. Arrangements are under the care of the Newkirk-Palmer Funeral Home 118 Main St. Canaan, CT 06018.
Robin Roraback
When I was around 12, a family friend showed me how to use my family’s computer...from that point on, it was pretty much all movies. — Yona Sadeh
Filmmaker Yonah Sadeh of Falls Village left May 8 for China, where he will shoot a short documentary.
“I got into a documentary film intensive program where we have two weeks to shoot, edit and screen a 10-minute documentary about a topic of our choosing,” he said.“I’ll be in Changsha, Hunan, making a film about a fifth-generation shadow puppet master.”
It is an exciting opportunity for Sadeh, who has built his own business, Sadeh Studios, by working with small area businesses and nonprofits, “helping to tell their stories through film,” he said.
Some of his projects have included projects for local affordable housing organizations and area nonprofits such as Berkshire Busk, Berkshares, Naturalis Healing, local after-school programs and the Falls Village Fire Department. Current projects are for Berkshire Mountain Bakery and a documentary about Great Barrington’s revitalization in the 1990s.
Sadeh discovered early in life that he wanted to make films and began to develop his process and distinct style.
“It started with puppet shows and musical performances, and then, when I was around 12, a family friend showed me how to use my family’s computer to record and edit short homemade videos using iMovie. From that point on, it was pretty much all movies. I would set up my mom’s computer on a stack of books and record with the webcam.”
An early influence was Wes Anderson’s “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” which, “inspired my Claymation videos when I was 10 and remains one of my favorite films.”
He said getting his first camera made a big difference in his filmmaking.
“I was no longer stuck filming wherever I could set up the laptop. I could move with the camera and be more intentional about how things looked.”
Finding some of the technical aspects challenging, he watched YouTube to learn.
“I would imagine these big scenes, like fight sequences with lighting and effects, and then have to figure out how to actually make them. That process pushed me to learn. I spent a lot of time watching people like Casey Neistat, Film Riot and Corridor Digital, and just trying things out.”
Knowing the path he wanted to take, he pursued his high school education at Bard College at Simon’s Rock in Great Barrington, MA. The school has since relocated to Barrytown, New York.
“Simon’s Rock was not a film school in a traditional sense, but it had incredible faculty that I was able to work with one-on-one throughout my years there,” he said. “It gave me the flexibility and time to make films both in and outside of class, and to start my production business while still in school.”
He was able to take college-level film courses while still in high school.
“It seemed like the perfect opportunity. I loved it so much that I stayed at Simon’s Rock after graduating from the academy for my bachelor’s degree.”
Filmmaker Yonah Sadeh at work. Lisa Volmer
After graduating, he focused full time on his freelance business.
“Most of my professional work is in documentary, where I am a one-man crew overseeing every aspect of the process, from meeting with clients to develop the idea to planning, filming and editing it all together. I love working in this way, with my hands in every part of the project.”
In addition to documentaries, he also works on narrative films.
“The script I am working on now is set over the summer solstice and follows two kids over a short but formative period of time. I feel like this idea of land and place, and the passing of time, is a pretty consistent theme in all of my work, both narrative and documentary.”
Narrative films involve working with a crew, and he said writing and directing have presented different challenges.
“By the time I get to production, I’ve usually been sitting with the story for a while and have a pretty clear picture of how I want each scene to feel. So a lot of directing is about communicating that vision to the actors and crew. It can definitely be stressful, especially with the pressure of being on set. But I’ve been lucky to work with people I really trust and enjoy collaborating with, which makes a big difference.”
The finished film, Sadeh said, “becomes something built by everyone involved.”
Eager to share his love of filmmaking, Sadeh recently took on the role of curator of the VideoWall at the Hunt Library in Falls Village.
“I would love the VideoWall to become a place that showcases the work of local filmmakers, and I hope that other creatives in the area will submit their work to be shown.”
Reflecting on his chosen path, Sadeh said, “I feel really excited and creatively fulfilled to be doing the work I love in the place I grew up.”
Learn more at sadehstudios.com
Natalia Zukerman
Grammy-nominated pianist, composer and producer Silvano Monasterios performed works from his upcoming “Solo in Paris,” his seventh album, on Sunday, May 23 at Cornwall Town Hall to a packed audience. Presented by Music Mountain in partnership with the Cornwall Town Hall and Cornwall Library, the concert showcased Monasterios’ signature fusion of sophisticated jazz harmonies and vibrant Latin rhythms. Throughout the performance, he moved seamlessly between intricate compositions and spontaneous improvisation. The concert built excitement for Music Mountain’s upcoming summer jazz series, which will bring an array of acclaimed performers to the historic venue. For more information, visit musicmountain.org
Jennifer Almquist
Norfolk Library celebrates the release of Courtney Maum’s latest novel, “Alan Opts Out,” with a book launch party Tuesday, June 2, at 5:30 p.m. The author will speak about her book in conversation with WAMC radio producer Sarah LaDuke.
A graduate of Brown University with a degree in comparative literature, Maum is an acclaimed author of five books, including the romantic comedy “Touch,” a New York Times Editors’ Choice and NPR Best Book of the Year; “Costalegre;” and “I’m Having So Much Fun Without You.” Her memoir, “The Year of the Horses,” was chosen by the TODAY show as top pick for Mental Health Awareness Month. Vanity Fair listed her author’s guidebook “Before and After the Book Deal,” as a best resource for writers, and she has an eponymous Substack newsletter.
“This is a story of an advertising executive whose rogue rejection of capitalism inspires waves of reprioritization throughout his neighborhood,” said Maum of her new novel.
When asked about her inspiration for “Alan Opts Out,” Maum mused, “There is a reminder in the lyrics of the Justin Moore song ‘Time’s Ticking’ to ‘make a memory, not just money,’ that sums up the emotional experience I aimed for with this novel. The suspicion that I was living to work instead of working to live was — like for so many of us — one that became especially pronounced during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
She continued, “I found myself enjoying the enforced change of pace where priorities shifted to health, time with loved ones and deep, honest gratitude for what I already had, because I sure as heck didn’t know what tomorrow would deliver. Was the pandemic offering me a chance to opt out of the rat race?” Maum began to wonder what would happen if she did. “I took these sentiments, cranked up the volume on them to explore the existential ‘aha moment’ of somebody who did, in fact, opt out.”
In his advance praise for the book, author Carl Hiaasen writes, “Like all good satire, ‘Alan Opts Out’ is vivid, lacerating, and funny, but also presents uncommon empathy for those it skewers.”
Literary Hub describes the book as “the eat-the-rich farce we need, from one of our funniest writers.”
Maum lives in Norfolk and is married to filmmaker Diego Ongaro. She states simply “I write, and I help writers write,” and describes herself as a “human fighting for my wildness.”
Founder of The Cabins, a collaborative arts retreat, Maum also runs a writer’s workshop in New Mexico combining her 20 years in advertising with her love of craft. Maum is a brand strategist, publishing expert, writing coach and creative consultant. She says she wants to “help people hold on to the joy of art making.”
To register for the event, go to norfolklibrary.org. Those who pre-order from Oblong Books (oblongbooks.com) will also receive a lobster sticker.
Lakeville Journal
AMENIA — Sheila C. Bellamy (née Carmel), age 92, of Sarasota, FL, died on May 9, 2026, at her home, after a brief illness.
Sheila was born on May 28, 1933, the oldest daughter of the late Rose (Brown) and Arthur Carmel. Her beloved sister, Ann, soon followed. Sheila was raised in Brooklyn’s Bensonhurst neighborhood and graduated from New Utrecht High School and Brooklyn College, where she earned an English degree while working in the biology and physiology laboratory. Later, while raising four children and working, she earned a master’s degree in education from SUNY New Paltz and advanced certificates in teaching and special education.
After a short stint in North Carolina as a military spouse, Sheila lived in Amenia, New York for 37 years, where she was a devoted educator. She first taught as a substitute teacher in the local school system and then as a teacher at a youth residential facility in town, but most of her many teaching years were spent in special education at the Wassaic Developmental Center.
During her Amenia years, Sheila was a member and leader of several organizations, including the Beth David Congregation, the Webutuck PTA, and the Girl Scouts, and her personal kindness, support, and humor left a lasting impact on many within our community as well.
Sheila met the love of her life and future husband, Ronald Bellamy, R.N., at work more than 45 years ago. They were married in Amenia on July 8, 1990.
Sheila and Ron lived an idyllic retirement in Sarasota beginning in 1995, during which they traveled the world and had adventures both at home and abroad, while continuing to serve as volunteers. Sheila was chosen by the Sarasota-Manatee Chapter of Hadassah as their 2004 Woman of the Year.
In addition to her husband Ronald, Sheila is lovingly survived by daughters Barb Klees (and husband Mark Glickman), Margie Gerrard (and husband Ed), and Carrie Klees; son Ed Klees (and wife Susan); stepdaughters Dawn Brinson and Fraun Bellamy-Baker (and husband Ron Baker); stepsons Tony Bellamy (and wife Alison) and Ronald Bellamy Jr; 19 cherished grandchildren; two beloved nieces; and other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her sister Ann and her stepdaughter Tammy Bellamy. A funeral service was held on May 19, 2026.
Sheila was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, mother-in-law, grandmother, aunt, friend, educator, and community member. She modeled perseverance and kindness, beauty and intelligence, and love and humor, throughout the twists and turns of life. She generously gave her time, effort, and financial support to many meaningful causes. In her memory, please donate to the charities of your choice, and give love to those who need it.
Lakeville Journal
KENT — Robert “Bobby” Clayton Smith. The family is sad to announce Bobby’s passing on Saturday, May 16, 2026, after his courageous battle with cancer came to an end at the home of his cousin, Tonya and Daniel Soule, in Kent, Connecticut. Born on Sept. 2, 1956, in Sharon,he was the son of the late Eleanor Hart Smith and James Smith. Bob’s family resided in Sharon, before purchasing and moving to the Bog Hollow Inn in Wassaic, New York where he was a stellar bartender.
He graduated from Housatonic Valley Regional High School class of 1974 and served in the United States Navy. Bob worked at Tri Wall Container Co. in Wassaic, and later as a self-employed painting contractor.
Bob lived life to the fullest. He inherited his love for hunting and fishing from his dad, Big Jim, who surely taught him everything he knew. With his Dad, he built a camp in Danforth, Maine that while being a time-consuming experience, was enjoyed and cherished by the entire family. He also enjoyed bowling, golf, horseshoes, all card games and was a serious and crafty dart player, affectionately named, “Bull’s Eye Bob.”
Bob enjoyed days on the softball field and played in various leagues. He had an unmistakable presence that made him a familiar face both on the field and around town. He affectionately bragged that he could kick anyone’s “butt,”- especially to his four nephews.
Even during his illness, Bob continued to enjoy gathering and socializing with friends and family. He watched the Yankees and NY Giants, usually with a Bob “opinion included.”He enjoyed watching television shows including the “Price is Right,” “Deal or No Deal,” “Jeopardy,” and the Grit TV network and was a frequent Keno and 13-21 lottery game winner.
Bob is survived by his brother, Bucky Calabro of Poughkeepsie, New York; uncle, Ralph Hart andhis wife, Dixie, of Melbourne, Florida; aunt, Josephine Cullen of Orlando, Florida; brother-in-law, Bruce Osolin of Goshen, Connecticut, and four nephews, Jamie and Jared Smith and Kyle and Andrew Osolin and numerous cousins. He is also survived by his companion of 12 years, Kerry Coelho, who brought adventures, compassion, understanding, friendship, and time together that never wavered. The family wishes to thank Kerry for the selfless love and support she brought to Bob’s life.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Rhonda Osolin and two brothers, Donald Smith and James “Gigi” Smith.
The family and friends extend special thanks to Danny and Toni Soule for all the comforts, support and love they gave Bob in the last year. He was quite happy and content in his surroundings and a place he called “home.”
Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2026, at Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Valley View Cemetery in Dover Plains, NY.Memorial contributions may be made to the Kent Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 355, Kent, CT 06757 or online at https://www.kentfire.org/. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com.