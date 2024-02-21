Harding named minority leader

FIRE DISTRICT

WARNING

All persons eligible to vote in meetings of the Canaan Fire District are hereby warned that the Annual Meeting of the said District will be held at the North Canaan Town Hall on Tuesday, March 5th, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. to consider and act upon the following items:

1. To name the legal depositories for the funds of the Canaan Fire District for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2024 and ending June 30, 2025.

2. To name an auditor to inspect the accounts of the Canaan Fire District for such fiscal year.

3. To elect three members of the Executive Committee to serve for three-year terms.

4. To transact any other business proper to come before such meeting.

Dated at North Canaan, Connecticut this 22nd day of February, 2024.

Anthony J. Nania

Warden

02-22-24





LEGAL NOTICE

SALISBURY HISTORIC DISTRICT COMMISSION

The Salisbury Historic District Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 9:05am to act on an Application for a Certificate of Appropriateness for the Replacement of an Exterior Rear Door at 24 Main Street, Salisbury, CT, 06068. This Public Hearing will be held at Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury, CT and virtually (Zoom). The Meeting Link will be posted on the Town of Salisbury website: www.salisburyct.us/agendas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.salisburyct.us/agendas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.salisburyct.us/agendas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.salisburyct.us/agendas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.salisburyct.us/agendas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.salisburyct.us/agendas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.salisburyct.us/agendas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application is available on the Town website for review or by contacting the Salisbury Town Clerk’s office: www.salisburyct.us. February 22, 2024.

02-22-24





LEGAL NOTICE

SALISBURY HISTORIC DISTRICT COMMISSION

The Salisbury Historic District Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 9:05am to act on an Application for a Certificate of Appropriateness for Updated Signage at 38 Main Street, Salisbury, CT, 06068. This Public Hearing will be held at Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury, CT and virtually (Zoom). The Meeting Link will be posted on the Town of Salisbury website: www.salisburyct.us/agendas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.salisburyct.us/agendas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.salisburyct.us/agendas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.salisburyct.us/agendas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.salisburyct.us/agendas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.salisburyct.us/agendas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.salisburyct.us/agendas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application is available on the Town website for review or by contacting the Salisbury Town Clerk’s office: www.salisburyct.us.

February 22, 2024.

02-22-24





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

DILLION MICHAEL MILLER

Late of Dover Plains, NY

(23-00478)

The Hon.Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated February 6, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Jacqueline A. Miller

c/o Matthew Edward Dodd

The Dodd Law Firm, LLC

1781 Highland Ave.

Cheshire, CT 06410

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

02-22-24





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

JANICE FADOR DUDEK

Late of Sharon

(24-000041)

The Hon.Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated February 6, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Michael H. Dudek

c/o Louise F. Brown, LLP

Ackerly Brown LLP

5 Academy Street

P.O. Box 568

Salisbury, CT 06068

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

02-22-24





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

JOHN F. GREEN

Late of Cornwall

(24-00045)

The Hon.Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated February 8, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Magdalen Gaynor

c/o Jennifer Dale Port

Ivey Barnum & O’Mara, LLC

170 Mason Street, Greenwich, CT 06830

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

02-22-24





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

BRENT PRINDLE

Late of Sharon

AKA Brent N. Prindle

AKA Brent Noble Prindle

(23-00026)

The Hon.Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated February 8, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Brent Prindle

468 Cornwall Bridge Road

Sharon, CT 06069

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

02-22-24





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

ROBERT ANDREW PARKER

Late of Cornwall

(24-00049)

The Hon.Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated February 8, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Stephanie Weaver

c/o Andrea Doyle Asman,

Litwin, Asman, PC, 1047 Bantam Rd., P.O. Box 698,

Bantam, CT 06750

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

02-22-24