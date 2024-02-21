Harding named minority leader

Stephen Harding (right) with Billy Buckbee, the state represetnative from New Millford.

Submitted
state senate

State Sen. Stephen Harding (R-30) was chosen to replace state Sen. Kevin Kelly (R-21) as minority leader in the state Senate on Friday, Feb. 16.

The 30th Senate District includes all six Region One towns.

In a phone interview Sunday, Feb. 18, Harding praised Kelly’s work and said he considers the job to be “an incredible honor, an incredible opportunity.”

The Republicans are outnumbered 24-12 in the state Senate — in the state House, it’s 98 Democrats to 53 Republicans.

Asked what the plan is moving forward, Harding said that, under Kelly, the Senate Republicans notched significant wins, including retaining “economic guardrails” on state budgets and spending and the abandonment of a planned regulation to ban sales of new gasoline-powered vehicles beginning in 2035.

Harding said his plan is “to work collaboratively, as a team” with the other 11 members of his caucus, to focus on “practical policy” while highlighting issues that concern middle-class voters in the state, and to promote “positive messaging.”

He also said he would like to work closely with his counterparts in the state House, not because of differences in opinion, but on coordinating their efforts.

“The different chambers have different procedures, so there’s a navigation aspect to it.”

Regional leaders seek waste solutions

The Salisbury-Sharon transfer station.

Patrick L. Sullivan

Since the closure of Hartford’s waste-to-energy plant in July 2022, towns across the state have been forced to find independent solutions for trash disposal.

Municipal solid waste (MSW) contracts with the state are due to expire in June 2027, after which time, towns will be on their own when it comes to trash and recycling.

Legal Notices - 2-22-24

Legal Notice

CANAAN

Classifieds - 2-22-24

Help Wanted

Benefit Eligible Part Time Universal Banker: Responsible for generating business and deepening customer relationships. Must possess strong customer service and sales skills and be detail oriented. Previous cash handling experience is important. Responsible to adhere to policies, procedures, and ensure operational soundness. Must have full working knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite. Must be able to work extended hours and must work Saturdays. Competitive wages and incentive programs. Apply in person at the Lakeville office of Litchfield Bancorp, A Division of Northwest Community Bank, 326 Main Street, Lakeville. EOE/AA/M/F/D/V

Care Giver 16 to 30 hrs. a month: mostly on weekends. $32 per hour. We are looking for a caregiver for our son Sam. Sam is 23 years old and has significant disabilities is non-mobile and non-verbal and relies on others for all daily living activities. Although he can’t talk, he’s good at communicating and his smile will make your day. The caregiver will work at our home in Amenia and would include getting Sam dressed in the morning, changing his diaper as needed, feeding him meals, taking him for walks, and finding fun things to do together. No special training necessary just the ability to lift Sam (Sam weighs about 85 lbs) and be comfortable with people with disabilities. Please send your resume to andrealphillips@me.com.

Housy squeaks past Nonnewaug in quarterfinal clash

Kylie Leonard and Ireland Starziski battled from start to finish.

Riley Klein

FALLS VILLAGE — Housatonic Valley Regional High School (HVRHS) girls basketball advanced to the Berkshire League (BL) tournament semifinals after a 34-31 win over Nonnewaug High School Friday, Feb. 16, in the opening round.

The game went back and forth for four quarters before the Mountaineers pulled ahead in the final seconds and hung on for the victory. HVRHS’ voracious man-to-man defense tipped the scale in this otherwise evenly matched showdown. The Mountaineers secured revenge over the Chiefs, who eliminated HVRHS last year in the 2023 BL tournament.

