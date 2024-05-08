Harold Posselt

Harold Posselt

KENT — Hal Posselt, 76, passed away in Connecticut on Oct. 1, 2023. Hal was born in Sharon on April 5, 1947, to Oscar and Lisbeth (Griesser) Posselt, who both left Germany in 1930. He leaves his wife, Edith (Edie) Parker Posselt, and many nephews, nieces, cousins and good friends.

Hal grew up in Kent and attended Kent Center School, South Kent School and graduated from Housatonic Valley Regional High School in 1965. He received a B.A. from the University of Connecticut in 1969. As a senior, Hal participated in UConn’s first Urban Teaching Program in Hartford before student teaching and receiving Masters degrees in Counseling and Education.

Hal met his beloved wife, Edie, in 1977 when they both worked as guidance counselors in North Conway, New Hampshire. They married in 1980 and undertook a partnership of adventure and collaboration for forty-three years, welcoming family, friends and former students into their lives.

As a teacher and guidance counselor in schools in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, Hal was known as a caring and involved educator. Students sought his advice and guidance in planning for college and work and getting through the minefield of teenage life. He was an advocate for students and is remembered as kind and understanding. At the same time, he was direct and uncompromising regarding the need for commitment, hard work and planning. Hal wasn’t judgmental or opinionated but argued for a kinder, more inclusive viewpoint in general. Many of his former students kept in touch with him for more than forty years. After his official retirement, Hal tutored young refugee students in English as a Second Language.

Hal is remembered as having made a difference at Concord High School, Kennett Jr./Sr. High, Bow High School and Broken Ground School in New Hampshire and MacKay School in Fitchburg, Massachusetts. During his years as an educator, Hal lived in Fitchburg, and Snowville, Concord, Canterbury and Portsmouth, New Hampshire before moving to Storrs in 2020.

An enthusiastic outdoorsman, Hal loved being active and encouraged others to discover the joy of hiking, skiing, rock-climbing and biking. He loved traveling and enjoyed visiting relatives in Germany and the western U.S., and friends in Australia, Venezuela, Switzerland and elsewhere. Hal was a spirited UConn basketball fan and found pleasure in the music and other offerings of the college campus. He loved cats, Siamese in particular.

In addition to his wife, Edie, Hal is survived by his sister Catherine Posselt Bachrach (Bill) of Kent, their daughters Jaime Bachrach (Tim Clew) and Andrea Bachrach Mata (Keith Morse) as well as by nephews Theo Posselt (Doug Ng), Daniel Posselt and Abram Barker. His sister, Elisabeth Posselt Barker, and brother, Ted Posselt, predeceased him.

