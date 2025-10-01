health

Holistic wellness practitioners in Millerton

Local Matters


Lisa Wood of Millerton Integrated HealthProvided

Millerton Integrated Health

Lisa Wood holds a master’s degree in acupuncture and Oriental medicine from Pacific College of Oriental Medicine.She has had a life-long interest in alternative medicines. Among her offerings are Internal Taoist Massage, Chinese Herbology, and Chinese dietary therapy.

“I believe in providing caring, affordable, effective health care to improve the quality of life for my patients,” Wood said.

Lisa Wood, 206-661-0177

www.lisawoodacupuncture.com/index.html

Location:21 Simmons St., Millerton, New York



Tyler Van Steenbergenof Relief Chiropractic Wellness CenterRobin Roraback

Relief Chiropractic Wellness Center

Tyler Van Steenbergen, is a doctor of chiropractic, specializing in neurological-based and functional medicine chiropractic care.

“As chiropractors, we are muscular and skeletal experts for a large range of injuries and should be utilized as a first line of defense to combat these injuries,” Van Steenbergen said.

Among the therapies he offers is are:

• Flexion-distraction manipulation: a gentle, non-force adjusting procedure.

• Joint manipulation: aims to improve joint function.

• Low level laser therapy and radial shockwave therapy: stimulate and speed up healing.

Tyler Van Steenbergen, DC

www.drvan.co, 860-806-1573

Location: 64 S. Center St., Millerton, New York



Brian Crouse and Aimee Davisof Millerton Naturopathic AcupunctureRobin Roraback

Millerton Naturopathic Acupuncture

Brian Crouse is a licensed naturopathic physician, acupuncturist, and registered herbalist who blends modern science with traditional healing to address the root causes of illness.

“I offer personalized, integrative care using natural therapies, acupuncture, and botanical medicine to support whole-body wellness and empower patients in their health journey,” Crouse Said.

Aimee Davis, licensed massage therapist, said, “In addition to my thriving practice as a therapeutic massage therapist and intuitive healer, I am a relationship coach for couples and individuals. I am passionate about the inner workings of relationships, whether they are intimate, workplace, family dynamics or friendships.”

Davis offers a 30-minute introductory call and the first coaching session is free.

Brian Crouse, www.drbriancrouse.com, 518-592-1033, drbriancrouse@gmail.com

Aimee Davis, connectandbalance.amtamembers.com, 860-248-5452, connectandbalance@gmail.com

Location: 65 Main St, Millerton, New York

