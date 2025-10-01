books
10/05/2025
Hotchkiss Library of Sharon
10 Upper Main St.
06069
Sharon, Conn.
United States
Hotchkiss Library of Sharon Fall Author Series: Peter Kuper – Insectopolis: A Natural History

Oct. 5 at 4 p.m.

Kuper is an award-winning illustrator and graphic novelist whose work appears regularly in The New Yorker and The Nation. His new book, "Insectopolis," is a stunning blend of visual storytelling and natural history that promises to fascinate readers of all ages.

books

Support across Region One: HYSB

Support across Region One: HYSB

HYSB clinician Taylor Rousseau works with a young client.

Patrick L. Sullivan

The Housatonic Youth Services Bureau, with offices on the campus of Housatonic Valley Regional High School, provides a wide range of services and programs to all students living in Region One.

In a phone interview Sept. 10, in response to a query about getting a photo of the entire staff, HYSB Executive Director Kelly Parker said that would be difficult to arrange because most of the time the HYSB staff are out at the six K-8 schools or the high school.

health

Holistic wellness practitioners in Millerton

Holistic wellness practitioners in Millerton


Lisa Wood of Millerton Integrated HealthProvided

health

Mental health matters: building a community of support

Mental health matters: building a community of support

Veronica Brodsky, Psy.D., founder and clinical director of Interactive Discovery Consulting and Psychological Services, P.C., engaged audience members in a presentation about mental health and personal discovery.

Aly Morrissey
“Mental health is health.” — Veronica Brodsky, Psy.D.

While mental health can sometimes feel like a sensitive or even stigmatized subject, Copake Grange is working to change that conversation, thanks to a grant from the National Grange Rural Life Initiative. On Thursday, Sept. 18, the nonprofit launched what it hopes will become an ongoing series aimed at bringing the Roe Jan community together to address mental health.

Copake Grange President Roberta Roll said in her opening remarks that the goal of this new series is to foster open conversations on topics connected to emotional and psychological well-being.

health

Healthcare oasis in a medical desert

Healthcare oasis in a medical desert

Community Health and Wellness Center in North Canaan has served nearly 1,800 people since opening in May last year.

John Coston

The two story building that rose out of nowhere and opened in the spring of 2024 is serving up a wide range of healthcare services to meet a rural community’s needs and its patient base is growing along with its staff.

The Northwest Corner has been marked by a scarcity of medical and healthcare providers. When the new facility opened, there was single primary care physician in North Canaan.

health