Hotchkiss Library of Sharon’s Book Signing Weekend returns

For more than a quarter century, the Hotchkiss Library of Sharon has been connecting readers with some of their favorite authors at its signature Summer Book Signing Weekend, returning for its 28th year July 31 through Aug. 2.

The weekend is one of the library’s biggest fundraisers, attracting a wide range of book fans from across the region, as well as out-of-towners who make it a point to be there. Authors represent every corner of the literary world, from children’s books to nonfiction, poetry to historical fiction and even cookbooks. They also come from all over the country, though there is an emphasis on authors local to the area.

One notable local author was former Secretary of State and Secretary of Defense under Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, Henry Kissinger. Authors from farther away have included Pulitzer Prize winner and former executive editor of The Washington Post and The Boston Globe, Marty Baron, Bard College writer-in-residence Francine Prose and National Book Award winner Susan Choi.

2025’s Hotchkiss Library of Sharon’s Summer Book Signing Weekend Stephanie Stanton

This year’s featured headliner was scheduled to be E. Jean Carroll, whose book “Not My Type: One Woman vs. a President” chronicles her legal battles with President Donald Trump. Unfortunately, another legal decision was issued in her favor in June, sparking outrage and violent rhetoric from some Trump supporters. Consequently, Carroll’s appearances have been canceled.

But there is still plenty to be excited about at this year’s Book Signing Weekend, and a lot of it has to do with food. For years, the weekend has featured Author Dinners, intimate gatherings hosted by library patrons in their homes in Sharon and neighboring towns. Among the authors attending these dinners are New York Times Bestselling author of “Pineapple Street” Jenny Jackson, whose new novel, “The Shampoo Effect,” was released this year; trailblazing genealogist, women’s healthcare expert and author of “The Bedroom Gap” Dr. Maria Sophocles; and British-American reporter Simon Winchester, best known for his storied career at The Guardian. His novel, “The Breath of the Gods,” was released last November, examines the history and future of wind — something of particular interest in our region these days.

The dinners, however, are just the beginning. On Saturday, the library will host its second annual Page to Plate, a literary celebration of food.

Throughout the day attendees can enjoy talks, demonstrations and perhaps even a cocktail or two from chefs, bakers and, of course, writers. Featured guests include Anna Stockwell, author of “The Butter Book”; Eliza and Robert Bildner, who co-wrote “The Berkshires Farm Table Cookbook”; and Melissa Clark, author of the New York Times bestselling cookbook “Dinner In One.”

Programming is divided into morning and afternoon sessions, with tickets available for either session or the full day.

For tickets, visit hotchkisslibraryofsharon.org

This article has been updated to reflect the names of this year's authors.