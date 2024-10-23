concerts

Hotchkiss Philharmonic returns Nov. 2

The Hotchkiss School will kick off its 2024-2025 Philharmonic season on Saturday, Nov. 2, with a special performance headlined by internationally acclaimed violinist Siqing Lu. The concert will start at 7 p.m. and will run till 8:30 p.m. in the Katherine M. Elfers Hall.

The Hotchkiss Philharmonic was established in 2018 by Barbara Walsh Hostetter (class of ‘77) and Amos Hostetter to provide gifted young musicians with an opportunity to perform alongside successful professionals. The concerts remain free and open to all community members—no registration required.

The November Philharmonic will be marked by a solo from influential Chinese violinist Siqing Lu. With over five decades of experience, Lu made history in 1987 as the first Asian violinist to win the prestigious International Paganini Violin Competition. He has since served as the first Chinese soloist-in-residence with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra in 2019-2020 and has been a judge for numerous prestigious musical competitions. He is currently the Artistic Director of both the National Center for the Performing Arts May Festival in Beijing and the Siqing Lu Shenzhen Futian International String Festival.

At Hotchkiss, Lu will perform Max Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1 – one of the most popular violin concertos in solo violin repertoire.

Complementing Lu’s performance, Fabio Wirkowski, a head of the Hotchkiss visual and performing arts department and a founder of The Hotchkiss Philharmonic Orchestra, will conduct Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet and Mascagni’s Intermezzo from Cavalleria Rusticana, an Italian one act opera.

Hotchkiss student musicians, 22 in total, who are a part of the orchestra will play the two pieces along with local musical professionals and teachers.

The next performance as a part of the Philharmonic season will be orchestrated on April 3, 2025. The upcoming concert on Nov. 2 will mark the beginning of a season rich in musical excellence and inspiring performances at Hotchkiss.

Falls Village: Autumn delights

Falls Village: Autumn delights

Bearett and Wesson O’Dell complete the corn maze at Falls Village Fall Fest, Oct. 19.

Lans Christensen

The spacious and inviting Falls Village Recreational Center was site of the Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 19.

A truly gorgeous day welcomed visitors to the afternoon gathering surrounded by fall foliage. The Recreation Department and David M. Hunt Library put together the festival and offered games, music, and food for all ages.

Fall fun in North Canaan

Fall fun in North Canaan

Can Can Carl, the scarecrow made out of recyclable materials, at Lawrence Field.

Alec Linden

The North Canaan Pumpkin Fest occupied the expanse of Lawrence Field with spectacular weather on Saturday, Oct. 19.

While sporting a new name, North Canaan Events Committee Chair Jenn Crane assured that this year’s festival was a continuation of previous autumn celebrations organized by the Committee. It was the first year the event has been located at Lawrence Field, which Crane said was a welcomed change from the more restrictive sites of previous iterations.

SOAR student film to showcase at The Moviehouse

SOAR student film to showcase at The Moviehouse

SOAR, a community-funded organization providing enrichment programs to students of Salisbury Central School, will takeover The Moviehouse Oct. 27.

Provided

At 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, The Moviehouse in Millerton will host the SOAR Student Film Showcase, featuring a spine-chilling lineup of Halloween and horror short films crafted by SOAR students. This free event offers a unique opportunity to experience the creativity and talent of young filmmakers from Salisbury Central School. Following the screenings, viewers are invited to stay for a Q&A session with the filmmakers.

SOAR, a community-funded initiative, provides enrichment programs beyond the standard school curriculum, ensuring equal access for all students.

