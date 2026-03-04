housatonic valley regional high school

Housatonic releases honor roll

Housatonic Valley Regional High School
FALLS VILLAGE — Principal Ian Strever announced the second quarter marking period honor roll at Housatonic Valley Regional High School for the 2025-26 school year.

Highest Honor Roll

Grade 9

Katelyn Holst-Grubbe (North Canaan), Ava Humes (North Canaan), Noell Laurry (Kent), Lola Miller (Falls Village), Elexis Petkovich (North Canaan), April Puerto (Salisbury), Solomon Schmidt (Salisbury), Alastair Schnepf (Wassaic), Olivia Simonds (North Canaan), Gia Torzilli (Gaylordsville), Marisol Vaughn (Kent).

Grade 10

Max Bochnovich (Salisbury), Eliana Lang (Salisbury), Lily McCabe (Salisbury), Alison McCarron (Kent), Katherine Money (Kent), Sadie Morales Chapell (Salisbury), Mira Norbet (Sharon), Abigail Perotti (North Canaan), Owen Schnepf (Wassaic), Schuyler Thompson (Falls Village), Emery Wisell (Kent).

Grade 11

Adelaide Almeida (Salisbury), John DeDonato (Salisbury), Adelyn Diorio (North Canaan), Carmela Egan (Salisbury), Jonas Johnson (North Canaan), Finian Malone (Sharon), Meadow Moerschell (Kent), Ishaan Tantri (Salisbury).

Grade 12

Lily Beurket (Cornwall), Genesis Bravo Guilcashina (North Canaan), Ryder Conte (Falls Village), Evelyn Flores-Hernandez (North Canaan), Kierra Greene (North Canaan), Madelyn Johnson (North Canaan), Alexa Meach (North Canaan), Ibby Sadeh (Falls Village), Alex Woodworth (Salisbury).

High Honor Roll

Grade 9

Anna Ayer (Salisbury), Jessica Davis (North Canaan), Stefany Delgado Rosales (Warren), Lainey Diorio (North Canaan), Lyla Diorio (North Canaan), Emma Duffy (Sharon), Carter Finney (North Canaan), Patrick Hafner (Falls Village), Joanna Haratyk (Torrington), Ryan Hinman (North Canaan), Meriel Hughes (Salisbury), Tyler LaPlante (North Canaan), Braydon Majette (Sharon), Keely Malone (Sharon), Grace O’Brocki (Salisbury), August Olson (Falls Village), Donald Polk (Cornwall), Mason Routhier (North Canaan), Justin Sorrell (North Canaan), Scarlett Visconti (North Canaan), Jaxon Visockis (Salisbury).

Grade 10

Krystin Ackerman (North Canaan), Paige Beeman (North Canaan), Mia Belter (Salisbury), Nico Bochnovich (Salisbury), Jackson Brammer (Sharon), Lucius Bryant (Cornwall), Zaira Celso-Cristobal (Sharon), Winter Cheney (Cornwall), Alisa Christiansen Madsen (North Canaan), Louise Faveau (Salisbury), Luca Floridis (Salisbury), Samuel Garcia Pulido (North Canaan), Beatrice Gifford (Kent), Angel Gonzalez (Salisbury), Addison Green (Kent), Kartel Henry (North Canaan), Aryanna Horton (Salisbury), Marlow LaPointe (Falls Village), Dany Martinez (North Canaan), Wyatt Merwin (Salisbury), Logan Miller (Falls Village), Nova Pratt (North Canaan), Karmela Quinion (North Canaan), Vilija Salazar (Kent), Juliette Trabucco (Kent), Federico Vargas Tobon (Salisbury), Payton Wagner (North Canaan), Olivia Whitney (North Canaan).

Grade 11

Hayden Bachman (Falls Village), Byron Bell (Cornwall), Sophia Camphouse (Sharon), Olivia Claydon (North Canaan), Georgie Clayton (Salisbury), Sophia DeDominicis Fitzpatrick (Sharon), Natasha Dennis (North Canaan), Kellie Eisermann (Salisbury), Levi Elliott (Millerton), Guadalupe Flores-Hernandez (North Canaan), Grace Graney (Falls Village), Alexa Hoadley (Kent), Sydney Howe (North Canaan), Aiden Krupa (Torrington), Makenzie Lidstone (Salisbury), Daniel Moran (Norfolk), Jackson Olson (Falls Village), Logan Padelli (North Canaan), Gustavo Portillo (North Canaan), Rivers Richard (North Canaan), Darwin Wolfe (Falls Village), Nathan Zani (Ashley Falls), Ivy Zheng (North Canaan).

Grade 12

Peter Austin (Kent), Hayden Bell (Cornwall), Olivia Brooks (Salisbury), Victoria Brooks (Salisbury), Christopher Crane (North Canaan), Mia DiRocco (Cornwall), Shanaya Duprey (North Canaan), Anthony Foley (North Canaan), Mollie Ford (Falls Village), Anna Gillette (Salisbury), Nicolas Gonzalez (Salisbury), Adam Hock (Kent), Sara Ireland (Salisbury), Hannah Johnson (North Canaan), Eric Lopez Espinosa (Salisbury), Simon Markow (Cornwall), Francisco Mendoza Ratzan (North Canaan), Daphne Paine (North Canaan), Phurba Sherpa (Salisbury), Cole Simonds (North Canaan), Celeste Trabucco (Kent), Silas Tripp (Falls Village), Ayden Wheeler (Amenia).

Honor Roll

Grade 9

Maria Arango Agudelo (North Canaan), Phoebe Conklin (Salisbury), Connor Crane (North Canaan), Isabella Curtis (Norfolk), Ciri Dean (North Canaan), Aubrey Funk (North Canaan), Violeta Londono (North Canaan), Sawyer Margerelli (Salisbury), Autumn McKone (North Canaan), Sabrina Murtagh (North Canaan), Jerron Nirschel (Falls Village), Tanner Spear (Falls Village), Tallulah Truby (Sharon), Jenaveeve Wagner (North Canaan).

Grade 10

Lyla Banffy (Kent), Robert Boyden (Sharon), Niki Clark (Salisbury), Caitlin Devino (North Canaan), Clark Farr-Killmer (Amenia), Ayva Fenn (Torrington), Kailyne Foley (North Canaan), Kogan Lawrence (Amenia), McKenzie Lotz (Ashley Falls), Nassim Nirschel (Falls Village), Giovani Solorzano-Lemus (North Canaan), Nathan Young (Cornwall).

Grade 11

Selena Black (Cornwall), Christian DeDonato (Salisbury), Lydia Fleming (North Canaan), James Flores (Kent), Jasper Oyanadel (Falls Village), Marlene Perez (North Canaan), Carson Riva (North Canaan).

Grade 12

Katherine Crane (North Canaan), Steven Delgado Buni (Salisbury), Elizabeth Forbes (Wassaic), Maureen Graney (Falls Village), Taylor Green (Kent), Abram Kirshner (Kent), Zachary Martin (North Canaan).

