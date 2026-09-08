Housatonic volleyball opens season with Torrington scrimmage

TORRINGTON — Housatonic Valley Regional High School’s girls volleyball team traveled to Torrington Monday, Aug. 31, for the first on-court competition of the season.
Torrington High School hosted HVRHS for an afternoon of scrimmages in Cornelius E. Donahue Gymnasium before the start of the regular season. First the junior varsity squads faced off for two sets, then the varsity teams played three sets.
The opening JV sets served as an introduction to the sport for some of the younger players. With the guidance of their coaches and the referees, both teams learned essential volleyball protocols including how to sub on and off the court, how to rotate after a side‑out and the correct positioning rules during serves.
Torrington’s passionate fans fueled momentum in long scoring runs and propelled the home team to 25-15, 25-11 wins in the two JV sets.
The varsity teams then took the court. Both squads featured a core of four seniors:Sydney Howe, Kenzsi Watson, Lydia Fleming and Kellie Esiermann for HVRHS, and Aaliyah Quintero, Jasmile Ruiz, Fiona Ramadani and Kailyn Castillo for Torrington.
Taylen Leonard puts up a set for Sydney Howe.Riley Klein
HVRHS opened the first varsity set with an 8-3 lead behind a serving run from Howe. Torrington answered when Quintero took over as the server, pushing ahead 15-11. The set tightened at 15, then swung back and forth through seven ties and six lead changes before Torrington edged out a 26-24 win.
Torrington’s football team filed into the stands after concluding an afternoon practice, providing a boost to the crowd.
With the noise behind them, Torrington raced out to a 12-2 lead. Watson steadied HVRHS with a strong serving stretch, but Torrington maintained control and closed out the set 25-11.
The final set was shortened to 15 points, but it still produced a handful of sharp, extended rallies. HVRHS kept pace early, yet Torrington remained consistent and closed out the match with a 15-8 win.
HVRHS was scheduled to start the regular season with a three-stop road stretch in Waterbury Sept. 8, Woodbury Sept. 15 and Terryville Sept. 18. The team’s home opener has been scheduled for Monday, Sept. 21, at 5:15 p.m. against Lakeview High School.