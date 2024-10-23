Northwestern tops HVRHS volleyball
Riley Klein
Housatonic Valley Regional High School varsity volleyball hosted Northwestern High School Wednesday, Oct. 16. Strong rallies by both sides created streaks of excitement for fans cheering on the teams. Northwestern won the first set 25-22. HVRHS pushed the second set into extra points but ultimately Northwestern on 31-29. HVRHS took the third set 25-22 before Northwestern finished the job in the fourth set 25-15.


Riley Klein

Falls Village: Autumn delights

Bearett and Wesson O’Dell complete the corn maze at Falls Village Fall Fest, Oct. 19.

Lans Christensen

The spacious and inviting Falls Village Recreational Center was site of the Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 19.

A truly gorgeous day welcomed visitors to the afternoon gathering surrounded by fall foliage. The Recreation Department and David M. Hunt Library put together the festival and offered games, music, and food for all ages.

Fall fun in North Canaan

Can Can Carl, the scarecrow made out of recyclable materials, at Lawrence Field.

Alec Linden

The North Canaan Pumpkin Fest occupied the expanse of Lawrence Field with spectacular weather on Saturday, Oct. 19.

While sporting a new name, North Canaan Events Committee Chair Jenn Crane assured that this year’s festival was a continuation of previous autumn celebrations organized by the Committee. It was the first year the event has been located at Lawrence Field, which Crane said was a welcomed change from the more restrictive sites of previous iterations.

SOAR student film to showcase at The Moviehouse

SOAR, a community-funded organization providing enrichment programs to students of Salisbury Central School, will takeover The Moviehouse Oct. 27.

Provided

At 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, The Moviehouse in Millerton will host the SOAR Student Film Showcase, featuring a spine-chilling lineup of Halloween and horror short films crafted by SOAR students. This free event offers a unique opportunity to experience the creativity and talent of young filmmakers from Salisbury Central School. Following the screenings, viewers are invited to stay for a Q&A session with the filmmakers.

SOAR, a community-funded initiative, provides enrichment programs beyond the standard school curriculum, ensuring equal access for all students.

