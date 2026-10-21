Housatonic volleyball takes on Wolcott Tech

TORRINGTON — Housatonic Valley Regional High School’s junior varsity and varsity volleyball teams traveled to Oliver Wolcott Technical High School for matches Wednesday, Oct. 14.
The afternoon of volleyball began with the junior varsity teams and was followed by the varsity squads.
In the JV match, the two sides were even at 1-1 after splitting the first two sets. Then HVRHS clinched a decisive 25-17 victory in the third set to win the match 2-1.
For varsity, Wolcott Tech entered the gym with a record of 13-1 and the Wildcats were ranked 2nd in the state’s Class S division. HVRHS came in as the underdogs with a record of 4-7 and the team battled through three hardfought sets in a best-of-five series.
Wolcott Tech took an early lead in the first set but HVRHS tied it up at 10-10. After six ties and six lead changes the score remained even at 19-19.
Each team’s middle blockers — Sydney Howe for HVRHS and Leah Sterling for Wolcott Tech — were dueling at center net. The Wildcats went on a short run to put away the first set 25-21.
The second set began the same way until HVRHS pulled ahead on a serving run by Avya Fenn. Lily Danforth Gold found success at the service line as well and helped HVRHS go up 14-10.
Wolcott Tech responded to tie the set at 20-20. Another late surge propelled the Wildcats to a 25-23 win in set two.
The trend continued in the third set with repeated ties and lead changes up to 10-10. Then Wolcott Tech’s libero Chiara Ladonna caught fire while serving and the Wildcats took a 20-11 lead.
Strong defensive efforts by Kenszi Watson, Lydia Fleming, Kellie Eisermann, Taylen Leonard and Mia Belter helped HVRHS extend the third set, but ultimately Wolcott Tech won 25-16.
After the 3-0 match result, Wolcott Tech’s record advanced to 14-1 and HVRHS moved to 4-8. Just a handful of regular season games remain before the first round of Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference tournaments begin Nov. 7.
Housatonic’s Avya Fenn spikes the ball.Riley Klein