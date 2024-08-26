Fall sports season begins at HVRHS

Tessa Dekker will be a senior on the soccer field for HVRHS this fall.

Photo by Riley Klein
Fall sports season begins at HVRHS

FALLS VILLAGE — Housatonic Valley Regional High School athletics resume as the fall semester gets underway.

The Mountaineers are set to put forth teams in five sports this fall: football, volleyball, soccer, cross country and golf.

Boys golf will be the first HVRHS team to play this season. The golf team travels to Lakeview High School, the new Region 20 high school in Litchfield, for the opening match at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

Cross country runners will get the season started with a multi-school meet at Thomaston High School Thursday, Aug. 29. Both boys and girls teams will compete in the opener, set to start at 4 p.m.

Girls soccer will begin with a scrimmage against Monument Mountain Regional High School Friday, Aug. 30. The non-league match will be played in Great Barrington at 4 p.m.

Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic co-op football starts the season with two away scrimmages. The first will be played at Avon High School on Saturday, Aug. 31, with a 3:15 p.m. kick off. HVRHS will host one GNH football game this season on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 1 p.m. against Woodland Regional High School.

Boys soccer begins Wednesday, Sept. 4, at home against Gilbert High School. Start time will be 3:45 p.m. on the field behind HVRHS.

Girls volleyball gets going on Thursday, Sept. 5, with a scrimmage against East Granby High School. The away match will start at 5:45 p.m.

Complete schedules for all athletic teams can be found at ciac.fpsports.org

Construction begins on protected farm ahead of Superior Court case

Construction begins on protected farm ahead of Superior Court case

Development has begun at 135 Millerton Rd., Sharon. As seen from the Sharon Land Trust nature trail across the street, construction of a long, winding driveway on the farm has begun.

Photo by Riley Klein

SHARON — Paley Farm’s new owners have begun to develop a multi-million-dollar home on the property despite pending resolution of an injunction request to block construction.

In March 2022, a couple from New York purchased 187.33 acres of protected farmland at 135 Millerton Rd. Since then, the owners, David and Liza Bainbridge of Rye, have received approvals to construct a residence on the historic farm.

Northwest Corner Elementary School Bus Routes

Northwest Corner Elementary School Bus Routes

Salisbury Central School

Bus 26
Inbound
7:50 a.m. — 406 Sharon Road-Route 41
7:55 a.m. — Long Pond Road & Indian Mountain Road
7:56 a.m. — 211 Indian Mountain Road
7:57 a.m. — 210 Indian Mountain Road
7:58 a.m. — 162 Indian Mountain Road
8:00 a.m. — 11 Indian Mountain Road
8:02 a.m. — 36 Belgo Road
8:03 a.m. — Reservior Road & Belgo Road
8:05 a.m. — Indian OrchaRoad Road & Belgo Road
8:06 a.m. — 241 Belgo Road
8:06 a.m. — 245 Belgo Road & 47 Stateline Road
8:10 a.m. — 440 Millerton Road-Route 44
8:10 a.m. — Meadow Lane & Millerton Road-Route 44
8:11 a.m. — Deerfield Road & Millerton Road-Route 44
8:11 a.m. — Dimond Road & Millerton Road-Route 44
8:12 a.m. — 337/339 Millerton Road-Route 44 & 15 Chatfield Drive
8:18 a.m. — Ore Hill Road & Millerton Road-Route 44
8:18 a.m. — 242 Millerton Road-Route 44
8:20 a.m. — 106 Millerton Road-Route 44
8:20 a.m. — 63 Millerton Road-Route 44
8:21 a.m. — 40 Millerton Road-Route 44
8:21 a.m. — 32 Millerton Road-Route 44
8:21 a.m. — Holley Street & Millerton Road
8:21 a.m. — Porter Street & Main Street-Route 44
8:22 a.m. — Walton Street & Route 44
8:25 a.m. — Drop off at SCS Lower Building
8:30 a.m. — Drop off at SCS Upper building

Unwinding with wine at Spring Hill

Unwinding with wine at Spring Hill

Bottle of Spring Hill cabernet franc with watercolor label art by Barcelona native Santi Moix.

Sava Marinkovic

Wine finds its perfect pairing in art at Spring Hill Vineyards in New Preston, Conn., where site-specific sculptural installations function as the visual feast to complement a focused lineup of thoughtfully crafted wines.

Guided by an ethos for quality over quantity, four wines—a light, bright estate-grown cabernet franc, sippable unoaked chardonnay, lean and refreshing Cayuga white, and a sweet rose of pinot noir—make up Spring Hill’s current wine list.

Integrating art with science at Cary Institute

Integrating art with science at Cary Institute

Attendees mingle at the opening exhibit at Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies in Millbrook, N.Y. on Friday, Aug. 16.

Photo by Natalia Zukerman

The Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies in Millbrook, renowned for its cutting-edge environmental research, recently unveiled a new art installation, showcasing the vibrant synergy between art and science. On Friday, Aug. 16, a small group of invited guests that included patrons, donors, trustees, board members, and other friends of the institute, were led through a private tour of the exhibition by Cary Institute President Joshua Ginsberg. The exhibition features work from staff, programs run off-site through the institute, and the work of artists from the Canoo Hills Creative Arts Residency, a program that has nurtured creative expression at the intersection of art and ecological science since its inception in 2009.

The residency program has hosted 11 artists over the years, but was paused during the COVID-19 pandemic as the institute underwent significant renovations. The building was originally designed by Malcolm Wells, regarded as the father of modern earth-sheltered architecture. The renovations led by Bruce Becker, an expert in energy efficiency and historic restoration, incorporate principles from LEED and the Living Building Challenge, achieving Zero Carbon, Zero Energy, and Core Green standards. The building now boasts an Energy Use Intensity Rating of 61 kBtu/ft², making it 48% more energy efficient than a typical office building. In other words, the building itself is a work of art and has restored Wells’ original vision of creating a near-zero energy building. It is a perfect complement to the art it now houses.

