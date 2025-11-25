Howard R. Baird, Sr.

Howard R. Baird, Sr.

SHARON — Howard R. Baird, Sr., of Sharon, Connecticut, passed away peacefully Nov. 19, 2025. He was born in Barton, Vermont, on May 3, 1939, to the late Ray and Mary Louise (Bean) Baird. Howard worked hard all of his life, from farming to Purina feed to a highway department employee in New Milford, before moving to Sharon. He then continued to work with the Sharon Highway Department until his retirement in 2001 after 27 years of service. After retirement, he worked for Up Country Services with his daughter, Melissa and son- in- law, Don.

In July of 1961, he married Anita Barney and together they raised six children. Howard enjoyed fishing and family get-togethers. His passion was his vegetable gardens. He was also a social member with the Hillsdale Fire Department in Hillsdale, New York.

Howard is survived by Anita Baird; his daughters Sharon (Steven) Hotchkiss, Wina Briggs, Melissa (Don) Hosier, Natalie (James Jr.) Conklin and Lori (Larry) Conklin;fifteen grandchildren, thirty-five great grandchildren and ten great great grandchildren; in addition, his brothers, Ernest (Gail) Baird, Clement (Margaret) Baird, Clinton (Amy) Baird, Carl (Brenda) Baird, sisters, Ruby Barney and Mary (Keith) Tomlinson, his nieces, nephews and many cousins.

He is predeceased by his parents; a son, Howard Russell Baird; a grandson, Dylan James Conklin; his brothers, Theodore and Rupert Baird and sister, Dorothy (Williams) Dallas.

A time to share memories and offer condolences will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025, at Peck & Peck Funeral Homes, 8063 Route 22, Copake, NY. where a funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Hillsdale Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Sharon Fire and Rescue, PO Box 357, Sharon, CT 06069 or to AFSP OOTD Walk Berkshire County for Dylan’s Eagles. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.peckandpeck.net

