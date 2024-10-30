HVRHS sends 13 cross country runners to states

Last week The Washington Post and The Los Angeles Times announced that they would not endorse a presidential candidate in this year’s race. The moves grabbed headlines and prompted outcry from readers of those newspapers, many of whom threatened to immediately cancel their subscriptions. The Post’s publisher said the decision reflected “our readers ability to make up their own minds.” In a similar vein, the owner of The Times suggested that the paper list candidate pros and cons “and let the readers decide,” according to a report in the Associated Press.

Following these announcements some of our own readers have inquired whether The Journal would be endorsing any candidate. In fact, that question also has been brought up occasionally in past weeks as campaigns got underway. In our recent history, before becoming a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit in 2021, we also engaged in political endorsement — but no longer, because of our new status. We were saved from the struggle to survive in a declining newspaper climate by our readers and advertisers and by a community that wanted to preserve its independent community newspaper. In recent years, many U.S. newspapers have been dropping endorsements. Some have cited readership declines, and not wanting to give readers a reason to cancel subscriptions. Others realized that readers don’t really want to be told what to think. The Editorial also had become one of the least read features in the paper.