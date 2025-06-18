HVRHS student project raises awareness of ongoing humanitarian crisis in Haiti

FALLS VILLAGE — The work of two local high school students has drawn attention to humanitarian needs in Haiti.

As part of a human rights project, Housatonic Valley Regional High School seniors Daniela Brennan and Abby White hosted an informational session to highlight the efforts of groups and individuals assisting people of the island nation.

Brennan said she had been aware of the crisis in Haiti for some time, which is characterized by political instability and escalating gang violence. When assigned a human rights project, she saw an opportunity to shine light on the issues.

In their research, Brennan and White contacted agencies with experience working on the ground and coordinated an event to amplify those first-hand accounts.

Louise Lindenmeyr of the Hispanola Health Partners, based in Salisbury, and Lila Meade of The Haiti Project, based in Poughkeepsie, New York, presented to a group at HVRHS June 10 about steps taken to address the needs of the Haitian people.

Their work includes supporting initiatives in health care, including mobile clinics and maternity services, education, access to food and water, microfinancing and the arts.

Both speakers emphasized the importance of elevating women as the “backbone of society,” as Meade put it.

“They are the ones who hold everything together,” said Meade as she discussed an adult education program to teach writing and math. “There are now 30 women who are now part of this program.”

After the presentations, guests moved into the library where Haitian artwork and rice and beans were for sale. Proceeds benefited the people of Haiti.