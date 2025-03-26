HVRHS releases second quarter honor roll

Coco Sheronas scored four goals for Hotchkiss in the snowy 2025 season opener. Photo by Riley Klein

Kingswood Oxford is in the process of rebuilding its girls lacrosse program after some time without a team. The first game of the season gave the Kingswood coaches a chance to see their team play and rework position assignments.



At gametime, Downing Field became enshrouded in a veil of snow flurries. Players kept moving to stay warm with the temperature around 39 degrees.

The mercy rule kicked in during the second quarter when the lead entered double digits, causing a running clock to tick for the rest of the game.

Eleanor Helm scored once against Kingswood Oxford. Photo by Riley Klein

In addition to four goals by Sheronas, MaryHelen Cooey and Charlotte Dorman scored three each and the following players scored once: Eleanor Helm, Lily Lavigne, Lilah Crispino, Kailyn Willa, Marygrace Lawry, Lila Snow, Harper Semlies, Allison Wick and Emma Ohler.

Hotchkiss will play the next two games on the road before hosting Canterbury School April 9 at 3 p.m.