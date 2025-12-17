hvrhs

Seniors dominate at annual Turkey Olympics

Peter Vermilyea, right, teamed up with sophomore Logan Miller in a game of dodgeball during the Turkey Olympics on Friday, Nov. 21.

Simon Markow

The senior class at HVRHS won the Turkey Olympics on Friday, Nov. 21, the week before thanksgiving. Unlike previous years, the competition against the seniors was minimal as the three other grades all had fewer than 10 representative students each. The teachers had about the same attendance as usual, while also adopting the single sophomore that came to represent his entire grade.

The Turkey Olympics is made up of a collection of games from dodgeball, tug-of-war, knockout, and more. All of the games took place after school and the grades competed against each other in each game, trying to win the most points. First place wins five points, and last place wins one point. At the end of the afternoon, the student government tallied up the points and declared an overall winner.

Even with the senior population dominating the event, the other classes represented to the best of their ability.

The biggest competition this year was between the juniors and seniors. Representatives from those classes dominated the competition, with either a junior or senior winning every challenge. Back and forth they went, until eventually it was clear that the seniors would be the ones to take the glory.

Seniors Hannah Johnson and Celeste Trubucco wrap up Katherine Crane with toiler paper in the mummy contest. Simon Markow

HVRHS students offered some explanation for the lackluster participation from underclassmen.

“I think that the underclassmen did not show up because there was some lack of advertising and the upperclassmen had already been involved previously,” said Celeste Trubucco, a member of student government. “Next year they should work towards advertising more in advance so that people, specifically the underclassmen, can plan.”

The student government made fliers, instagram posts, and school announcements. But the efforts didn’t seem to drive more underclassmen to the event.

Senior Anthony Labbadia makes a dunk in a game of knockout.Peter Austin

