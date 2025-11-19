Housatonic adds new names to its Wall of Honor

FALLS VILLAGE — Housatonic Valley Regional High School is a place of pride. There is pride in its building and campus; in the support it receives from the community and its students and staff.

There is also a great amount of pride for its graduates, and that is clearly evident in the Wall of Honor sponsored by the school’s alumni association. The latest inductees were installed at a ceremony held on Sunday, Nov. 9.

Established in 2017, the Wall of Honor recognizes graduates who display strong character traits, personal/professional achievements and have given significant volunteer service to their communities. Six individuals were added to those who have previously been recognized. They are: Jon Higgins, class of 1969; Erin Godburn Lamb, ’01; Dorothy Segalla Lotz, ’52; Marshall Miles, ’71; Ellery “Woods” Sinclair, ‘56 and Tom Zetterstrom, ‘63.

In his opening, Principal Ian Strever spoke specifically of three of the inductees who made an impression on him. He said Miles, (the only one who was honored posthumously) was a voice to those who faced injustice, Sinclair, for his reverence to the school, and Zetterstrom, who has doggedly worked to beautify the school grounds. “These alumni have achieved in so many ways and exemplify the core values of this institution.”

John “Willie” Hallihan introduced Higgins, whom he met back in their school days on the football field. “Even back then there was evidence of his leadership,” he said. He spoke of his extensive business accomplishments and service to the community. “His resume is but half of the story,” said Hallihan. “It’s also what he’s done for individuals. It’s hard to quantify. He’s a humble man and still doesn’t know why he’s here, but I do. Many have been touched by his ripples of generosity.”

Higgins, in his acceptance, said, “I’m honored and humbled, and then joked, “After listening to him, I might be something.”

In speaking of her sister Lamb, Katie Godburn Shubert said her true calling became apparent when she became a mother, first to a child with a genetic disorder and then a few years later to quadruplets. Two of the children have disabilities and she has worked tirelessly as an advocate for families with similar situations. She is a founding member of organizations whose focus is on helping those families with special needs. “She is a quiet leader whose skills were developed here,” said Shubert. “She has truly given back to her community.”

Said Lamb, “My time at Housatonic prepared me for life, but in an unexpected path. What I learned here, was how to learn. I needed to stand up for those who couldn’t advocate for themselves.

Diane Lotz Coe spoke on behalf of her mother, saying her yearbook quote fit her well: “Good nature and good sense must ever join.” Coe spoke of Lotz’s long tenure as a nurse at Sharon Hospital and the accomplishments she made in that field, including helping to design the ICU, as a supervisor overseeing all the units and assistant director of nursing. “She brought joy to the hospital with her number one priority being the safety and well being of all the patients.”

Miles was nominated by his brother Mark Miles, who said he wished he could have been there that day. Miles realized his dream of being a radio announcer and for decades was the voice of the Northwest Corner.

“He could get into difficult situations because he knew it was right,” said Miles. “After he died, I found out all the things he did for the community. He was always promoting entrepreneurs and charities. He wanted to get messages out to the community.”

Sinclair came back to his alma mater as a teacher in 1963, making a great impact on the legions of students he taught. Those who went through his classes all knew about his affinity for “Moby Dick.” Eventually becoming chairman of the English department, he enjoyed connecting his students with nature. His daughter Sara Sinclair Jack said he “had a passion for his community of Falls Village, serving on a host of committees, including more than 50 years on the board of the D.M. Hunt Library.

In his acceptance, Sinclair said, “I was so enriched by the experiences here at this high school and community.”

Tracy Atwood nominated Zetterstrom, noting his reverence for trees. As a photographer with a passion for trees, he has supported a great number of initiatives to save endangered species. As a conscientious objector back during the Vietnam War, he was in Washington, DC, working with underprivileged students on art projects. 300 of which are owned by the Smithsonian Institution. Zetterstrom’s works are in several museums, including the Library of Congress. More recently, his work is focused on ridding invasive plants that are destroying the landscape.

Zetterstrom recalled how the Housatonic campus was barren after a renovation and the Arboretum and Landscape Committee essentially did what the WPA did when it built the school in 1939; helped to make it green. He has spearheaded a movement of installing trees, many of which are provided by various alumni classes. “These have added to the beauty of the campus,” he said.

At the end of the program, the audience members joined in singing the school song. A luncheon for all followed.