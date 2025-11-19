hvrhs

Housatonic adds new names to its Wall of Honor

Housatonic adds new names to its Wall of Honor

Housatonic Valley Regional High School Wall of Honor recipients and nominators. From left: Tracy Atwood, Tom Zetterstrom, Katie Godburn Shubert, Erin Godburn Lamb, Diane Lotz Coe, Dorothy Segalla Lotz, Sara Sinclair Jack, Ellery ‘Woods’ Sinclair, Jonathan Higgins, Willie Hallihan and Mark Miles.

Ruth Epstein

FALLS VILLAGE — Housatonic Valley Regional High School is a place of pride. There is pride in its building and campus; in the support it receives from the community and its students and staff.

There is also a great amount of pride for its graduates, and that is clearly evident in the Wall of Honor sponsored by the school’s alumni association. The latest inductees were installed at a ceremony held on Sunday, Nov. 9.

Established in 2017, the Wall of Honor recognizes graduates who display strong character traits, personal/professional achievements and have given significant volunteer service to their communities. Six individuals were added to those who have previously been recognized. They are: Jon Higgins, class of 1969; Erin Godburn Lamb, ’01; Dorothy Segalla Lotz, ’52; Marshall Miles, ’71; Ellery “Woods” Sinclair, ‘56 and Tom Zetterstrom, ‘63.

In his opening, Principal Ian Strever spoke specifically of three of the inductees who made an impression on him. He said Miles, (the only one who was honored posthumously) was a voice to those who faced injustice, Sinclair, for his reverence to the school, and Zetterstrom, who has doggedly worked to beautify the school grounds. “These alumni have achieved in so many ways and exemplify the core values of this institution.”

John “Willie” Hallihan introduced Higgins, whom he met back in their school days on the football field. “Even back then there was evidence of his leadership,” he said. He spoke of his extensive business accomplishments and service to the community. “His resume is but half of the story,” said Hallihan. “It’s also what he’s done for individuals. It’s hard to quantify. He’s a humble man and still doesn’t know why he’s here, but I do. Many have been touched by his ripples of generosity.”

Higgins, in his acceptance, said, “I’m honored and humbled, and then joked, “After listening to him, I might be something.”

In speaking of her sister Lamb, Katie Godburn Shubert said her true calling became apparent when she became a mother, first to a child with a genetic disorder and then a few years later to quadruplets. Two of the children have disabilities and she has worked tirelessly as an advocate for families with similar situations. She is a founding member of organizations whose focus is on helping those families with special needs. “She is a quiet leader whose skills were developed here,” said Shubert. “She has truly given back to her community.”

Said Lamb, “My time at Housatonic prepared me for life, but in an unexpected path. What I learned here, was how to learn. I needed to stand up for those who couldn’t advocate for themselves.

Diane Lotz Coe spoke on behalf of her mother, saying her yearbook quote fit her well: “Good nature and good sense must ever join.” Coe spoke of Lotz’s long tenure as a nurse at Sharon Hospital and the accomplishments she made in that field, including helping to design the ICU, as a supervisor overseeing all the units and assistant director of nursing. “She brought joy to the hospital with her number one priority being the safety and well being of all the patients.”

Miles was nominated by his brother Mark Miles, who said he wished he could have been there that day. Miles realized his dream of being a radio announcer and for decades was the voice of the Northwest Corner.

“He could get into difficult situations because he knew it was right,” said Miles. “After he died, I found out all the things he did for the community. He was always promoting entrepreneurs and charities. He wanted to get messages out to the community.”

Sinclair came back to his alma mater as a teacher in 1963, making a great impact on the legions of students he taught. Those who went through his classes all knew about his affinity for “Moby Dick.” Eventually becoming chairman of the English department, he enjoyed connecting his students with nature. His daughter Sara Sinclair Jack said he “had a passion for his community of Falls Village, serving on a host of committees, including more than 50 years on the board of the D.M. Hunt Library.

In his acceptance, Sinclair said, “I was so enriched by the experiences here at this high school and community.”

Tracy Atwood nominated Zetterstrom, noting his reverence for trees. As a photographer with a passion for trees, he has supported a great number of initiatives to save endangered species. As a conscientious objector back during the Vietnam War, he was in Washington, DC, working with underprivileged students on art projects. 300 of which are owned by the Smithsonian Institution. Zetterstrom’s works are in several museums, including the Library of Congress. More recently, his work is focused on ridding invasive plants that are destroying the landscape.

Zetterstrom recalled how the Housatonic campus was barren after a renovation and the Arboretum and Landscape Committee essentially did what the WPA did when it built the school in 1939; helped to make it green. He has spearheaded a movement of installing trees, many of which are provided by various alumni classes. “These have added to the beauty of the campus,” he said.

At the end of the program, the audience members joined in singing the school song. A luncheon for all followed.

hvrhs

Latest News

Falls Village film showcases downtown history

Falls Village film showcases downtown history

The newest video by Eric Veden follows a tour of town led by Bill Beebe, pictured above, and Judy Jacobs.

Provided

FALLS VILLAGE — Eric Veden’s 36th installment of his Falls Village video series includes an October 2024 Housatonic Heritage walk through downtown Falls Village led by Judy Jacobs and Bill Beebe.

In the video, participants gather at the Depot, home of the Falls Village–Canaan Historical Society. As the group sets out along Railroad Street, Jacobs notes that the Depot was constructed between 1842 and 1844 to serve the newly established railroad.

Keep ReadingShow less
film

Gratitude and goodbyes at Race Brook Lodge

Gratitude and goodbyes at Race Brook Lodge
Duo al Rouh (Rabbi Zachi Asher, left, and Zafer Tawil) will explore the crossroads of art and justice, music and spirituality at The Gratitude Festival at Race Brook Lodge in Sheffield.
Provided

With the property up for sale and its future uncertain, programming is winding down at the iconic Race Brook Lodge in Sheffield, Massachusetts. But there are still events on the calendar designed to carry music lovers through the winter and into spring.

From Friday, Nov. 21, to Monday, Nov. 24, Race Brook Lodge will hold its Fall Gratitude Festival. Celebrating the tail end of fall before the colder depths of winter, the festival features an eclectic mix of music from top-notch musicians.

Keep ReadingShow less
concerts

Holiday craft fairs and DIY workshops: a seasonal preview

Holiday craft fairs and DIY workshops: a seasonal preview

Ayni Herb Farm will be one of themany local vendors at Foxtrot’s Farm & Friends Market Nov. 22-23 in Stanfordville.

Provided

As the days grow shorter and the first hints of winter settle in, galleries, studios, barns, village greens and community halls across the region begin their annual transformation into warm, glowing refuges of light and handmade beauty.

This year’s holiday fairs and DIY workshops offer chances not just to shop, but to make—whether you’re mixing cocktails and crafting ornaments, gathering around a wreath-making table, or wandering markets where makers, bakers, artists and craftspeople bring their best of the season. These events are mutually sustaining, fueling both the region’s local economy and the joy of those who call it home.

Keep ReadingShow less
community