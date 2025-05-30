Matsudaira crowned ‘Next Top Mountaineer’ after competition’s two-year absence

“The Sassy Seven” contenders performing the closing dance. “Next Top Mountaineer” returned to the stage at HVRHS on Friday, May 16, after a two year absence.

Simon Markow
This spring, members of the Student Government Association worked hard to bring back Housatonic’s Next Top Mountaineer after two years without a competition.

SGA Vice President Tessa Dekker organized the event. “As the last class to have witnessed the Next Top Mountaineer, we felt that if we didn’t do it this year, the tradition would be lost,” said Dekker, whose efforts helped transform the vision into a full-scale production.

The show displayed the unique characteristics of seven students at HVRHS. “The Sassy Seven” contestants — Henry Berry, Charlie Castellanos, Andy Delgado, Justin Diaz, Manny Matsudaira, Jassim Mohydin and Joseph Villa — competed in multiple categories: personality, Q&A, lip syncing, formal wear and talent.

After careful consideration from the judges, Manny Matsudaira took home the crown and title of “Housatonic’s Next Top Mountaineer 2025.”

Matsudaira, familiar with the event through his older siblings, was eager to participate. “I grew to understand it as a really exciting and fun opportunity for seniors,” he said. For him and the others, the show became a chance to grow and have fun while doing something bold and new.

Rehearsals began about three weeks prior to the event, following school and sports. Initially focused on choreography and structure, practices eventually shifted to refining each contestant’s individual performance.

Katelin Lopes and Joseph Villa during the interview portion of the competition.Simon Markow

Dekker noted the difficulties behind the scenes. “While it was challenging to coordinate seven boys with little to no experience on the stage, they all put in the work to make an amazingly successful production.”

The preparation wasn’t strictly physical. “Of course there was a level of mental preparation that we all had to do a few nights before the show,” Matsudaira said. “The most rewarding part of the competition was the confidence I gained from stepping very, very far out of my comfort zone.” The competitors didn’t just simply dance and showcase their talents, they intentionally performed in a ridiculous manner.

The contestants and host bowing after Matsudaira — far right —was named the winner.Simon Markow

Classmate Katelin Lopes hosted the event. “I was kept on my toes by all of the contestants,” she said. “It was a very fun-filled night.” Matsudaira agreed, praising the crowd. He said, “The fun atmosphere of the night was a good reflection of the quality of the production and the work we put into it.”

Winning meant more than just a title for Matsudaira. “Being Housatonic’s Next Top Mountaineer has its greatest meaning in terms of tradition and that I’m joining a list of other Housatonic graduates,” he said. “It’s fun to win any sort of competition but this one is special in that there’s a legacy among Housatonic and that this is the first year that we’re bringing it back.”

Matsudaira’s talents don’t end on stage, he’s also this year’s valedictorian and will be attending Harvard University in the fall. He says the key to academic and extracurricular achievement is developing a passion for each activity. “When you’re looking forward to the events you participate in and the ways that you are academically challenged at school, finding success is much easier.”

