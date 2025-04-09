Bands rock HVRHS

Kate From Baltimore singer Sophia DeDominicis-Fitzpatrick works the crowd at Battle of the Bands, April 4.

Patrick L. Sullivan
hvrhs

FALLS VILLAGE — For the second year in a row, Kate From Baltimore, which is a rock band, not a person, won the Battle of the Bands at Housatonic Valley Regional High School.

It was a unanimous decision by judges Jeff Hill, Sean Claydon and Natalia Zukerman Friday, April 4.

First up was Blossom, a quartet. Bassist and singer Abram Kirshner said the last year’s performance was done more or less on the spur of the moment. This time around they were more serious about it.

It showed.

Autumn Nostalgia, with Elizabeth Forbes out front, came next. Forbes’ songwriting skills have sharpened, and the addition of drums and a second guitar filled out the sound nicely.

Kate From Baltimore took the stage like seasoned veterans and knocked out a solid set that ended with everybody — including a couple of toddlers — dancing up a storm in front.

HVRHS music teacher Tom Krupa was enthusiastic about the new sound and lighting systems in the high school auditorium. He noted that the students in charge of the technical side of things took their jobs very seriously.

Also speeding things along was the fact that all three groups used pretty much the same equipment, thus sparing the audience a lengthy interval between acts.

See the video report on Instagram @lakevillejournal

hvrhs

Connecticut approves merger of Northwell, Nuvance health systems

Sharon Hospital

Archive photo

Connecticut’s Office of Health Strategy approved a merger between Northwell Health, a large New York-based health system, and Nuvance Health, which owns Danbury, Norwalk, Sharon and New Milford hospitals in Connecticut, as well as three hospitals in New York, according to a Tuesday announcement by the agency.

The two systems now have to complete the step of formally joining the entities together under the Northwell Health banner, a spokesperson for Nuvance Health said.

health

Out of the mouths of Ukrainian babes

To escape the cruelties of war, Katya finds solace in her imagination in “Sunflower Field”.

Krista A. Briggs

‘I can sum up the last year in three words: fear, love, hope,” said Oleksandr Hranyk, a Ukrainian school director in Kharkiv, in a February 2023 interview with the Associated Press. Fast forward to 2025, and not much has changed in his homeland. Even young children in Ukraine are echoing these same sentiments, as illustrated in two short films screened at The Moviehouse in Millerton on April 5, “Once Upon a Time in Ukraine” and “Sunflower Field.”

“Sunflower Field,” an animated short from Ukrainian filmmaker Polina Buchak, begins with a young girl, Katya, who embroiders as her world becomes unstitched with the progression of the war. To cope, Katya retreats into a vivid fantasy world, shielding herself from the brutal realities surrounding her life, all while desperately wanting her family to remain intact as she awaits a phone call from her father, one that may never come.

film

William F. Buckley Jr.: a legacy rooted in Sharon
Provided

Sam Tanenhaus, when speaking about William F. Buckley, Jr., said he was drawn to the man by the size of his personality, generosity and great temperament. That observation was among the reasons that led Tanenhaus to spend nearly 20 years working on his book, “Buckley: The Life and Revolution That Changed America,” which is due out in June. Buckley and his family had deep roots in Sharon, living in the house called Great Elm on South Main Street, which was built in 1812 and bought by Buckley’s father in 1923.

The author will give a talk on “The Buckleys of Sharon” at the Sharon Historical Society on Saturday, April 12, at 11 a.m. following the group’s annual meeting. The book has details on the family’s life in Sharon, which will, no doubt, be of interest to local residents.

books