HYSB gala brings glam and generosity to Lakeville

LAKEVILLE — The Housatonic Youth Service Bureau’s third annual Gratitude Gala brought altruists across the Northwest Corner together to dine, dance and revel in the spirit of collective giving, embodied by the honorees of the evening: two local exemplars of community benevolence, the couple of Mary Ellen Winters and Jerry Baldwin.

Starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 5, guests made their way out of the chilly rain and into the inviting, cheerful warmth of the Interlaken Inn’s Atrium Room. After shaking off their coats and stowing their umbrellas in the foyer, newcomers ambled into the buzz of the reception, arming themselves with drinks from the full bar and checking out the silent auction options on display in the middle of the room. Waiters passed through the space, offering hors d’oeuvres to the suit and gown-clad crowd.

Guests eventually took their seats around circular tables in the White Wedding Pavilion, attached to the Atrium, and began a salad course as Kelly Parker, executive director of the organization, made her way to the podium to deliver her welcome speech. “We call this the Gratitude Gala because gratitude is at the core of everything we do,” she said.

Parker explained that the Housatonic Youth Service Bureau’s work, which provides mental health services and support to Region One students and their families, is a vital resource to the region. “Right now, one in five children in the U.S. have a mental health issue,” she said, adding that statistically, over half of those children will never receive treatment — “but not here,” she affirmed.

Director of Finance Sara Beatty said that the Gala is essential to the organization’s functioning. “We charge nothing,” she explained, and with the group’s clinicians seeing more patients than ever before, every dollar counts. And importantly, it’s a ton of fun, she said: “We have a lot of repeat customers so we must be doing something right.”

From left: Michael Baldwin, son of the honorees, with Elyse Harney of Elyse Harney Real Estate, a benefactor of the Gala, and Scott Morris. Alec Linden

Following dinner was a series of energetic fundraising sessions, with a live auction seeing a $1,450 top bid for a scenic plane ride from Great Barrington Airport to the Statue of Liberty and back, while other offers included a day driving the Lime Rock racetrack and overnight hotel stays.

A paddle-raise followed, called “Fund the Mission” at the Gratitude Gala, in which four contributors gave the top-ticket amount of $1,000 while many others donated in increments down to $50. With each paddle raised, no matter the amount, the room erupted into cheers and applause.

Culminating the evening’s programming was the conferral of the Nancy Bird and Linda Sloane Gratitude Award — named for two past board chairs — to the night’s honored guests. Current Board President Bonnie Bellow introduced the couple, highlighting their long and decorated careers in volunteer and non-profit work in the Northwest Corner. Since moving to Lakeville in 1975, Baldwin and Winters “have been more than a presence” in the community, Bellow said.

The couple walked to the podium amid a clamor of whoops and cowbell ringing — an homage to the couple’s cheering habits at local sports games. They graciously accepted the award, and Winters offered simple but potent words to the applauding crowd: “It’s all about family and kids.”

After settling back into their chairs, the honorees were humble: “It’s a little embarrassing because everybody here has been so involved,” Baldwin said while gesturing at the now-mobile crowd as the Tales of Joy band broke into a groovy tune.

Party-goers take to the dance floor after the business end of the evening concludes. Alec Linden

“It’s just been years and years of work,” said Bellow of the couple as the dance party kicked up. She said that when a board member aired the Baldwin name as an option to be honorees at the 2025 Gala, the debate was over.

While the band upped the energy, Kelly Parker reflected on the Gala’s role in her organization’s work. “It brings the community together,” she said, “and it’s fun,” which she explained brings welcome respite to a line of work that is often emotionally intense.

She said that today’s children face novel issues in a world where social media, the internet and greater global connectivity bring more complex struggles to young students than in earlier generations. “There’s so much going that kids are aware of today,” she said, which creates unique challenges in offering support.

The Housatonic Youth Service Bureau is prepared to meet those challenges, though, she assured. “One of the things I’m most proud of is our organization’s ability to adapt and respond to the needs of the kids.”