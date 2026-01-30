talks
02/06/2026
Salisbury School
251 Canaan Road
06068
Salisbury, Conn.
United States
Illusory Magic: A Personal History of the Craft in Pictures, Words and Trickery

An evening with magician and performance artist Jon Brunelle exploring magic history, sleight of hand, and what the psychology of magic reveals about today’s attention economy. Free; registration required. https://bit.ly/49RbDlS

A winter visit to Olana

Olana State Historic Site, the hilltop home created by 19th-century Hudson River School painter Frederic Edwin Church, rises above the Hudson River on a clear winter afternoon.

By Brian Gersten

On a recent mid-January afternoon, with the clouds parted and the snow momentarily cleared, I pointed my car northwest toward Hudson with a simple goal: to get out of the house and see something beautiful.

My destination was the Olana State Historic Site, the hilltop home of 19th-century landscape painter Frederic Edwin Church. What I found there was not just a welcome winter outing, but a reminder that beauty — expansive, restorative beauty — does not hibernate.

Housy ski team wins at Mohawk

Berkshire Hills Ski League includes Washington Montessori School, Indian Mountain School, Rumsey Hall and Marvelwood School.

Photo by Tom Brown

CORNWALL — Mohawk Mountain hosted a meet of the Berkshire Hills Ski League Wednesday, Jan. 28.

Housatonic Valley Regional High School earned its first team victory of the season. Individually for the Mountaineers, Meadow Moerschell placed 2nd, Winter Cheney placed 3rd, Elden Grace placed 6th and Ian Thomen placed 12th.

Harding launches 2026 campaign

State Sen. Stephen Harding

Photo provided

NEW MILFORD — State Sen. and Minority Leader Stephen Harding announced Jan. 20 the launch of his re-election campaign for the state’s 30th Senate District.

Harding was first elected to the State Senate in November 2022. He previously served in the House beginning in 2015. He is an attorney from New Milford.

