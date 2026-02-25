CORNWALL — Irving Francis Robbins of Cabot, Vermont, age 85, died in his home with his family by his side on Feb. 11, 2026.Irv lived an active and fulfilling life, and he often spoke of how truly fortunate he was.He took great pleasure in family, friends, teaching and coaching, travel, the forest, and UConn basketball.

Born in May of 1940 in Torrington, Connecticut, to John and Dorothy Robbins, Irv grew up beside the Weigold dairy farm near Winchester.

The youngest of four children, Irv’s early education began in a one-room schoolhouse.A childhood spent fishing and hunting sparked his lifelong interest in the forest and self-sufficiency.Baseball games and jaunts through the woods with his siblings were balanced with work at home and on the farm. As a young man, Irv worked at the Great Mountain Forest in Norfolk where his interest in the forest grew.

A member of the Army National Guard and a graduate of Western Connecticut State University and the University of Hartford, Irv’s teaching career spanned several decades.

He was a stalwart figure at Sharon Center School where he taught for twenty-nine years and coached multiple sports.

An advocate for youth athletics, he helped organize the first Region One track meet for elementary students, an event he championed for many years. Above all, he enjoyed the students and staff of SCS.

While on sabbatical in the early 1990s, Irv taught English at a language university in Wrocław, Poland for a year, an adventure he relished.

Irv married Cindy in 1965. After several years in Oregon and Vermont, the couple returned to Connecticut and chose Cornwall to raise their children. A kind and patient father, Irv was supportive of Leslie’s and Luke’s education and interests. His luge run provided hours of fun every winter, and his maple syrup was a household favorite.

Irv’s many extra jobs, from lawn care to security at Lime Rock Park, ensured his family’s educational opportunities.

After retiring from teaching, Irv built two homes in Cabot, Vermont: one atop a hill, off the grid, on a Class IV road, and the other, easily accessible, at the bottom of that hill.He and Cindy enjoyed Vermont living with Irv working the land with his tractor and backhoe. He developed vegetable and flower gardens, meadows, and forest paths. He planted firs for Christmas trees, harvested wood, and maintained and plowed the long road to his home.

Irv was an involved grandfather, lucky to live near both of his children and their families in retirement.A good neighbor, Irv liked to visit and was always ready to lend a hand. He was open to meeting new people and took interest in their experiences. Ever the advocate for independence and self-reliance, Irv tutored newcomers to the United States in English and encouraged people of all ages to pursue their education.He will be missed dearly by those who knew and loved him.

Irving was predeceased by his wife, Cynthia Robbins; his sister, Shirley Pedone; and his granddaughter, Madeline Robbins.He is survived by his daughter, Leslie Robbins (Nick); his son, Luke Robbins (Taeryn); his grandchildren, Crawford, Hudson, Silas, and Alaina; his brother, William Robbins; his sister, Patricia Bodmer; as well as many nephews and nieces.

A Celebration of Irv’s life will be held later this year. To receive updates about the service, please email:lukecrobbins@gmail.com.

Contributions in Irving’s memory may be made to the Irving and Cindy Robbins International Studies Fund, a fund of Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, which Irv established to support immersive international travel experiences in cultures outside of North America for students, teachers, and alumni of Region One school district in Connecticut. Contributions to the fund may be made by visiting www.berkshiretaconic.org/donate, or by mailing a check made out to Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, with the fund name on the memo line, to 800 North Main Street, Sheffield, MA 01257.

Memories and condolences may be shared with family at CaledoniaLifeServices.com.