Jack Nugent

Sharon gets $1.1 million TRIP grant
Feb 21, 2024
SHARON — A grant of $1.1 million from the state Transportation Rural Improvement Program (TRIP) was unanimously accepted by the Sharon Board of Selectmen at its regular meeting Friday, Feb. 16.
The regular meeting had been postponed to later in the week because of a snowstorm Tuesday, Feb. 13.
TRIP grants are awarded through the state Department of Transportation to rural towns seeking to improve infrastructure. The town’s project to rehabilitate sidewalks surrounding the Town Green qualified for the funding program.
First Selectman Casey Flanagan reported that the project to improve deteriorated sidewalks that encircle the Town Green has been regularly part of the town’s five-year capital plan,
“It’s a much-needed project,” Flanagan noted, citing the safety of the town’s pedestrians as paramount. He said that the grant will cover construction costs only. The town will need to pay the costs of surveying, engineering and design, all steps that precede the start of construction.
Because it is a state grant, Flanagan pointed out, stringent state regulations governing the grant will need to be followed, including the bidding process.
Selectman John Brett agreed to represent the town as municipal coordinator for the project.
The selectmen determined that residents who live in homes surrounding the Green will be kept informed about the project as it progresses, particularly when construction is being scheduled.
Sharon Day Care Road Race
Now a local tradition, the annual road race to benefit the Sharon Day Care program has been scheduled for Saturday, May 4, following action by the selectmen, who needed to approve the event’s use of town roads. The race will follow the same route as last year, beginning at Veterans’ Field and heading to Mudge Pond before returning to the starting point.
Selectwoman Lynn Kearcher reported that this year’s race will honor the memory of Jan Dudek, who served for many years as a trustee and teacher at Sharon Day Care.
Marion Ellen Morris
SALISBURY — Marion Ellen Morris, 78, of Thurles, County Tipperary, Ireland, passed away Feb. 17, 2024, in Salisbury, Connecticut.
Marion was born June 17, 1945, in New York City, the daughter of the late William and Marjorie Morris.
Marion graduated from Bishop McDonnell High School in Brooklyn, New York, and Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.
Marion moved to Connecticut in 1985, living in Falls Village and later Salisbury. While in Connecticut, Marion was very involved in the arts, especially the Tri-Arts Theatre in Sharon.
Upon retiring from a successful career in finance at Harris Upham, Solomon Brothers and First Boston, Marion moved to her present home in Ireland where she enjoyed the companionship of her beloved cats and dogs.
She is survived by her brothers, Michael and Richard of Seabrook Island, South Carolina, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Plans for a memorial service will be forthcoming at a later date.
Timothy Michael Haymann Snyder
MILLERTON — Timothy Michael Haymann Snyder, 37, of Millerton, passed away on Feb. 13, 2024, at Hudson Valley Hospice House in Hyde Park, New York. Timothy was a Mechanical Foreman with Metro North Railroad in Poughkeepsie.
Born on May 15, 1986, in Poughkeepsie, he was the son of Dorothy Jean Delaney Snyder of Dover Plains, and the late Michael Paul Snyder. Tim was a graduate of Dover High School Class of 2004. He went on to study Electrical Construction and Maintenance at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy, New York, graduating in 2010. He had great pride for his career at Metro North Railroad and above all sharing that passion with his two young sons.
Tim is survived by two sons, Benjamin Haymann Snyder and Nathaniel Haymann Snyder and their mother, Cornelia Haymann Snyder of Millerton; his mother, Dorothy Delaney Snyder; three sisters, Renee Harris and her husband, Robert of Staatsburg, New York, Stephanie Sutherland and her husband, Kenneth, of Wappingers Falls, New York and Erin Todriff and her husband, Timothy of Dover Plains, New York, and several nieces and nephews.
Timothy loved spending time with his two boys, his friends and the outdoors. He was an avid NY Rangers and NY Mets fan and loved the time he spent on the ice playing hockey. Funeral services will be private. To send the family a condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com.
Robert Lincoln Rumsey
LITCHFIELD — Robert (Bob) Lincoln Rumsey, born Feb. 4, 1938, passed away on Feb. 10, 2024, surrounded by loved ones at the hospital where he was born 86 years prior in New York City.
Born in New York City and raised for much of his childhood in Scarsdale, New York, Bob spent most of his life raising a family and living happily thereafter through his remaining years in Connecticut.
He was passionate about art, history, writing/reading, constantly learning, and connecting with others until his last days. He founded Norfolk Construction Company and took pride in his work designing and building homes for people throughout the Connecticut area. He constantly sought education and the perspective of others whether loved ones or strangers, obtaining his master’s in history later in life and teaching at the Taconic Learning Center until the end of his life.
Bob loved nothing more than a good intellectual conversation or debate and was always willing to be challenged and open to changing his mind. He’d often sit quietly and ponder, then share his findings and thoughts with us. He enjoyed spending time at Mt. Tom State Park in Litchfield, where he’d take his chair and sit by the pond, drinking his coffee and people (or duck) watching.
He was an active member at St. Michael’s Church. He found joy and community in being part of the vestry board, leading morning prayer services (including over Zoom in recent years), participating in bible study, and being a regular Sunday service speaker.
His gentle ways, compassion, curiosity, and interest in others made a lasting impression on many, from family and loved ones, to friends, his church community, and his peers and students.
All those who knew him will miss him dearly. He had a rare ability to connect with those in his circles and strangers in passing, something that he did, not to be self-serving, but to improve their existence, if only for a passing moment.
He is survived by his children, Alissa, (Peter Knocke) and Benjamin (Amy) Rumsey; Benjamin and Amy’s children; Isla Rae and Riley Lincoln; his brother David (Abby); the mother of his children and wife for much of his life, Beth (and David) Ciarcia, as well as countless nieces and nephews that loved him dearly.
There will be a memorial service at his beloved St. Michael’s Church in Litchfield, Connecticut on April 6, 2024, at 2 p.m.
His children wish that any memorial contributions made by those who knew him be made to the Taconic Learning Center (www.taconiclearningcenter.org/donatenew.php) and/or St. Michael’s Church (www.stmichaels-litchfield.org/product/memory-gift/).
To share memories or condolences, please visit www.bit.ly/BobRumsey.
