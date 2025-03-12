January real estate sales in Kent

Built in 1988, 16 Landmark Lane is a commercial building with 5,346 square feet of usable space sold for $425,000 to Kent Housing Development Associates in January.

Christine Bates
real estate

In January Kent’s Town Clerk recorded six transfers of property all under one million dollars including four single family homes ranging from $200,000 to $998,000.Kent’s 12-month median home price stood at $467,500 at the end of January.

Real estate listed for sale on Smart MLS as of March 6 included eight single family homes with seven asking over one million dollars. Four parcels of land remain for sale.

Transactions

148 Camps Flat Road in South Kent — 3 bedroom/3 bath home built in 1800 sold by Gregory and Judith Sheridan to John Merz and Tara Anderson for $998,000.

389 Kent Cornwall Road — 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home sold by Stanley W. and Jerri T. Drazkiewicz to Stacey Ledovsky for $475,000.

216 Bulls Bridge Road — 8-plus acres of vacant land sold by Betsey N. and Roland O. Levesque Jr. to Paula Levesque for $200,000.

16 Landmark Lane — commercial building with 5,346 square feet of usable space sold by Building 15 LLC to Kent Housing Development Associates LLC for $425,000.

9 Segar Mountain Road — a small 2 bedroom/1 bath house on 0.3 acres sold by Jeffrey C. and Nicole Alessandra Mitchell to Mildred L. Olson and Andrew Donzella for $325,000.

26 South Main — 3 bedroom/1 bath house built in 1879 sold by Caralee Rochovansky Trustee for Caralee Rochovanski Revocable Trust to 26 SMS LLC for $290,000.

*Town of Kent real estate transfers recorded as sold between Jan. 1and Jan. 31, 2025, provided by the Kent Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market listings from Smart MLS. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in Connecticut and New York.

real estate

Latest News

Selectmen suspend town clerk’s salary during absence

North Canaan Town Hall

Photo by Riley Klein

NORTH CANAAN — “If you’re not coming to work, why would you get paid?”

Selectman Craig Whiting asked his fellow selectmen this pointed question during a special meeting of the Board on March 12 discussing Town Clerk Jean Jacquier, who has been absent from work for more than a month. She was not present at the meeting.

government

Dan Howe’s time machine

Dan Howe at the Kearcher-Monsell Gallery at Housatonic Valley Regional High School.
Natalia Zukerman

“Every picture begins with just a collection of good shapes,” said painter and illustrator Dan Howe, standing amid his paintings and drawings at the Kearcher-Monsell Gallery at Housatonic Valley Regional High School. The exhibit, which opened on Friday, March 7, and runs through April 10, spans decades and influences, from magazine illustration to portrait commissions to imagined worlds pulled from childhood nostalgia. The works — some luminous and grand, others intimate and quiet — show an artist whose technique is steeped in history, but whose sensibility is wholly his own.

Born in Madison, Wisconsin, and trained at the American Academy of Art in Chicago, Howe’s artistic foundation was built on rigorous, old-school principles. “Back then, art school was like boot camp,” he recalled. “You took figure drawing five days a week, three hours a day. They tried to weed people out, but it was good training.” That discipline led him to study under Tom Lovell, a renowned illustrator from the golden age of magazine art. “Lovell always said, ‘No amount of detail can save a picture that’s commonplace in design.’”

exhibit

Reading between the lines with Jon Kopita

Jon Kopita reading between the lines at the David M. Hunt Library.

Natalia Zukerman

Jon Kopita’s work, with its repetitive, meticulous hand-lettering, is an exercise in obsession. Through repetition, words become something else entirely — more texture than text. Meaning at once fades and expands as lines, written over and over, become a meditation, a form of control that somehow liberates.

“I’m a rule follower, so I like rules, but I also like breaking them,” said Kopita, as we walked through his current exhibit, on view at the David M. Hunt Library in Falls Village until March 20.

exhibit