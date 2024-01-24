Jennifer N. Carroll

Jennifer N. Carroll

POUGHKEEPSIE — Jennifer N. Carroll, 52, of Mill Street, died unexpectedly on Monday, Jan. 15. She was the loving mother of Michael Rodriguez.

Jennifer was born in Brooklyn, New York, on June 6, 1970, the daughter of Fatimah Abdullah and the late Patrick Ribustello. Jennifer attended Webutuck School and the Job Corps. She moved back to Dutchess County to raise her son.

She worked for McCabe and Mack Law Firm for 26 years as a legal secretary. She had a love for animals which kept her in touch with nature. She would rescue and fix stray cats. She was a volunteer for many years at the Dutchess County SPCA. She was a dedicated mother, a good friend and had a kind heart.

Besides her son, Michael and her mother Fatimah, Jennifer is survived by sisters Rachel Carroll and Heather Barney and a brother Nick Cicarelli. Besides her father she was also predeceased by a brother, Vincent Cicarelli.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, Jan. 26 from 4-6 p.m. at the Kenny Funeral Home, 41 Main Street, Sharon, CT. Burial is private at Ferncliff Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA.

Latest News

Spongy moth and what it is doing to our forests

Spongy moth and what it is doing to our forests

Female spongy moths lay eggs masses on a black oak tree at the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies in Millbrook, N.Y.

Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies / Lori Quillen

MILLBROOK, N.Y. — One of the major factors in the cycle of the spongy moth and their proliferation — or lack of proliferation — turns out to be acorns.

Spongy moths, formerly referred to as Gypsy moths for their itinerant ways, were the topic of a lecture Thursday, Jan. 11, by scientists Clive Jones, who has studied the spongy moth for 30 years, and Charles Canham, who has studied northeastern forests for 40 years. Both are emeritus scientists of Cary Institute of Ecosystems Studies, which hosted the lecture.

Keep ReadingShow less
spongy moth

Salisbury hockey tops Kent 5-1

Salisbury hockey tops Kent 5-1

A faceoff between Kent captain Giovanni DiGiulian and Salisbury captain Seamus Latta. The Jan. 20 match was the second time these two rivals met this season.

Lans Christensen

KENT — Salisbury School varsity hockey traveled to Kent School on Saturday, Jan. 20, for the second of their two seasonal games.

Salisbury was looking for vengeance after Kent won the first match 4-2 on Dec. 9. Since then, each team has performed more or less evenly against conference competition. Kent’s record before the Jan. 20 game was 11-4-1, while Salisbury stood at 11-5-1.

Keep ReadingShow less
hockey

Hospital scorecard

Hospital scorecard

The past few months have been witness to a string of decisions from the Connecticut Office of Health Strategy (OHS) regarding applications from rural hospitals that want to end labor and delivery services.

OHS was created in 2018 to develop and implement a comprehensive healthcare vision for the state, and requires certain types of providers to obtain state approval prior to making major changes in the healthcare landscape.The current OHS scorecard shows two proposed denials and one approval. But it’s not over yet.

Keep ReadingShow less
the lakeville journal editorial

Turning Back the Pages

Turning Back the Pages

100 years ago —
January 1924

In the award of prizes to the school children last Friday morning for the collection of tent caterpillar egg masses, care was taken to thank the children for their services to the town and to express the hope that their interest would be kept up so that the collection might continue until the hatching season.

Keep ReadingShow less