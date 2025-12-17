John Carroll

AMENIA — John Carroll, 94, a lifelong resident of Amenia, passed away on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, at Noble Horizons in Salisbury.Mr. Carroll was the business account manager at Audia Motor Sales in Millbrook, for 41 years, retiring in 2016.

Born on Oct. 1, 1931, in Sharon, he was the son of the late John J. and Florence (Brunese) Carroll. He was a graduate of Amenia High School class of 1950. Mr. Carroll later graduated from the GM Service Technical College in New York, New York.

Mr. Carroll was a former Vice President and President of the Parish Council at Immaculate Conception Church in Amenia and St. Bernard’s Church in Sharon and a former member of the finance council at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Dover Plains. He was a lifelong parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church in Amenia.

Mr. Carroll is survived by a brother, Philip T. Carroll of Amenia, and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by five brothers, Joseph, Richard J., Thomas, Alan and William Carroll and two sisters, Marion Ursula Robertson and Jean Leggett.

Calling hours were held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday. Dec. 11, 2025 at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025 at Immaculate Conception Church, 4 Lavelle Road, Amenia, with Rev. Andrew O’Connor officiating. Burial followed at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Millerton, NY. Contributions in memory of Mr.Carroll should be made to the Immaculate Conception Church, 4 Lavelle Road, Amenia, NY 12501. For directions or to send a condolence, visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com

In-school ‘community closet’ offers clothes for anyone free of charge

In-school ‘community closet’ offers clothes for anyone free of charge

The Community Closet at HVRHS is open for students to take clothes for any reason during the school day.

Anna Gillette

What started with one unexpected donation of clothes has grown into a quietly impactful resource for all students at HVRHS: the Community Closet. Now located in a spacious area above the cafeteria, the closet offers free clothing to any student for any reason.

The idea began a few years ago when a community member reached out to the former superintendent wondering if anyone at the school could benefit from used clothing that would otherwise go to waste. The superintendent then got in contact with Rachel Novak, the school social worker. “Once I had all those bags of clothes in my room, I was like, ‘I should put this in a space,’” Novak said. Her simple idea eventually became a full-sized closet accessible to all students.

community

Housy Shack as popular as ever despite price increases and sales limits

Housy Shack as popular as ever despite price increases and sales limits

Sophomore Eliana Lang enjoys her Housy Shack cookie.

Ibby Sadeh

Now in its second year, the Housy Shack is a hit among students. The special education department-run store that sells warm cookies, drinks and other snacks to students and teachers draws people to a room in the back hallway every time it’s open.

The smell of warm cookies welcomes visitors to the store with snacks, drinks and even Housy merchandise for sale. The cookies are definitely the favorite, sometimes lines go out the door to get one before they sell out.

hvrhs