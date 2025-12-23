John Gregory Stallings

SHARON — John Gregory (Gregg) Stallings, 67, of Sharon, passed away Dec. 2, 2025, at his home.

John was born Dec. 25, 1957, in St. Louis, Missouri, and was preceded in death by his father Dr. Hugh A. Stallings, mother, Mary John Stallings McCormick and a brother Jeffrey Stallings.

He attended Reitz Memorial High School in Evansville, Indiana as well as the University of Miami. He graduated from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. While at Alabama, Gregg was both a cheerleader and President of Sigma Chi. He attained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Marketing and Advertising.

Gregg married John H. Broomfield in 2006 and they have maintained a residence in Sharon for 19 years.

Gregg started his formal career as a sales manager at Whittle Communications. Afterward, he started his own company, The Design Crew in Washington, DC.

After a role as a Business Development Manager at the Image Bank in Los Angeles, he rose to the position of Director of the Americas, Corbis Corporation in Seattle, Washington, a privately held company owned by Bill Gates. He was named Top Manager for two consecutive years. He presently owned the Found Art Co. + Gregory Marks Estate Sales in Sharon.

Gregg came from a large family and is survived by his sisters Amy (Dan Glover), Darcy (Mike Winslow), Lesly (Pete Wagner), Betsy McAtee and brother Todd (Susan), stepfather Russell McCormick, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Gregg was a warm caring, and generous man with an extensive and varied circle of friends. He will be missed greatly including by his beloved Weimaraner, Bill.

A local Celebration of Life in his honor is planned for late spring.

Contributions in Gregg’s memory can be made to the American Diabetes Association (ADA).

