John Gregory Stallings

John Gregory Stallings

SHARON — John Gregory (Gregg) Stallings, 67, of Sharon, passed away Dec. 2, 2025, at his home.

John was born Dec. 25, 1957, in St. Louis, Missouri, and was preceded in death by his father Dr. Hugh A. Stallings, mother, Mary John Stallings McCormick and a brother Jeffrey Stallings.

He attended Reitz Memorial High School in Evansville, Indiana as well as the University of Miami. He graduated from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. While at Alabama, Gregg was both a cheerleader and President of Sigma Chi. He attained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Marketing and Advertising.

Gregg married John H. Broomfield in 2006 and they have maintained a residence in Sharon for 19 years.

Gregg started his formal career as a sales manager at Whittle Communications. Afterward, he started his own company, The Design Crew in Washington, DC.

After a role as a Business Development Manager at the Image Bank in Los Angeles, he rose to the position of Director of the Americas, Corbis Corporation in Seattle, Washington, a privately held company owned by Bill Gates. He was named Top Manager for two consecutive years. He presently owned the Found Art Co. + Gregory Marks Estate Sales in Sharon.

Gregg came from a large family and is survived by his sisters Amy (Dan Glover), Darcy (Mike Winslow), Lesly (Pete Wagner), Betsy McAtee and brother Todd (Susan), stepfather Russell McCormick, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Gregg was a warm caring, and generous man with an extensive and varied circle of friends. He will be missed greatly including by his beloved Weimaraner, Bill.

A local Celebration of Life in his honor is planned for late spring.

Contributions in Gregg’s memory can be made to the American Diabetes Association (ADA).

The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

Latest News

Housatonic falls to Nonnenwaug 52-42 in varsity season opener

Housatonic falls to Nonnenwaug 52-42 in varsity season opener

HVRHS’s Victoria Brooks navigates traffic on her way to the hoop. She scored a game-high 17 points against Nonnewaug Tuesday, Dec. 16.

Riley Klein

FALLS VILLAGE — Berkshire League basketball returned to Housatonic Valley Regional High School Tuesday, Dec. 16.

Nonnewaug High School’s girls varsity team beat Housatonic 52-42 in the first game of the regular season.

Keep ReadingShow less
basketball

Moving company eyes Cornwall location

Moving company eyes Cornwall location

CORNWALL — At the Dec. 9 meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission, the commission had a pre-application discussion with Karl Saliter, owner of Karl on Wheels, who plans to operate his moving business at 26 Kent Road South, which is an existing retail space.

Saliter said he will use the existing retail section of the building as a mixed retail space and office, and the rear of the building for temporary storage during moving operations.

Keep ReadingShow less
cornwall p&z

Falls Village selectmen discuss Sand Road

Falls Village selectmen discuss Sand Road

FALLS VILLAGE — The Board of Selectmen at its Dec. 17 meeting heard concerns about the condition of Sand Road.

First Selectman David Barger reported a resident came before the board to talk about the road that is often used as feeder between Salisbury and Canaan.

Keep ReadingShow less
falls village board of selectmen