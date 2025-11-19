art
11/20/2025
Kearcher-Monsell Gallery, Housatonic Valley Regional High School
246 Warren Tpke.
06031
Falls Village, Conn.
United States
Katro Storm's "Once Upon a Time in America"

Opening reception 3 to 5 p.m. The first show of the year at the student-curated Kearcher-Monsell Gallery features acrylic on canvas paintings by Katro Storm, an artist who lives and works in New Haven.

Falls Village film showcases downtown history

The newest video by Eric Veden follows a tour of town led by Bill Beebe, pictured above, and Judy Jacobs.

Provided

FALLS VILLAGE — Eric Veden’s 36th installment of his Falls Village video series includes an October 2024 Housatonic Heritage walk through downtown Falls Village led by Judy Jacobs and Bill Beebe.

In the video, participants gather at the Depot, home of the Falls Village–Canaan Historical Society. As the group sets out along Railroad Street, Jacobs notes that the Depot was constructed between 1842 and 1844 to serve the newly established railroad.

Gratitude and goodbyes at Race Brook Lodge

Duo al Rouh (Rabbi Zachi Asher, left, and Zafer Tawil) will explore the crossroads of art and justice, music and spirituality at The Gratitude Festival at Race Brook Lodge in Sheffield.
Provided

With the property up for sale and its future uncertain, programming is winding down at the iconic Race Brook Lodge in Sheffield, Massachusetts. But there are still events on the calendar designed to carry music lovers through the winter and into spring.

From Friday, Nov. 21, to Monday, Nov. 24, Race Brook Lodge will hold its Fall Gratitude Festival. Celebrating the tail end of fall before the colder depths of winter, the festival features an eclectic mix of music from top-notch musicians.

Holiday craft fairs and DIY workshops: a seasonal preview

Ayni Herb Farm will be one of themany local vendors at Foxtrot’s Farm & Friends Market Nov. 22-23 in Stanfordville.

Provided

As the days grow shorter and the first hints of winter settle in, galleries, studios, barns, village greens and community halls across the region begin their annual transformation into warm, glowing refuges of light and handmade beauty.

This year’s holiday fairs and DIY workshops offer chances not just to shop, but to make—whether you’re mixing cocktails and crafting ornaments, gathering around a wreath-making table, or wandering markets where makers, bakers, artists and craftspeople bring their best of the season. These events are mutually sustaining, fueling both the region’s local economy and the joy of those who call it home.

Keep ReadingShow less
