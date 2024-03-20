region one schools

Kent Board of Ed presents budget

KENT — As part of the annual budget process, the 2024-25 Board of Education budget was presented for review at a regular meeting of the Board of Finance Wednesday, March 13.

As presented, the proposed budget submitted by the Board of Education for Kent Center School (KCS) shows an overall total of $5,121,157, an increase of $167,110 (3.37%) over the previous year’s budget. The Region One component totals an additional $2,538,879, an increase of $244,926 (10.68%) over the previous year’s budget.

When the two components, KCS and Region One, are combined, the overall total expense budget totals $7,660,036, an increase of $412,036 (5.68%) over the previous year’s budget.

Board of Education Chair Jenn Duncan presented the budget to the finance board reviewing the areas seeing change and describing enrollment figures.

The most current enrollment figure at KCS is 195 for pre-K through the eighth grade. Of those, 33 are tuition-paying students and six are nonpaying children of staff members. The current family tuition rate stands at $4,500 for the first child and $2,250 for each additional child.

Enrollment in pre-K stands at 14.

As of the October 2023 enrollment census, 37 students from Kent were enrolled at Housatonic Valley Regional High School.

Areas of increase in the education budget include the addition of a school-year armed security guard ($60,000), student transportation (up by $26,515), insurance (up by $6,990) and textbooks (up by $17,100).

The Board of Selectmen was scheduled to present the town budget to the Board of Finance Wednesday, March 20.

region one schools

Latest News

Picasso’s American debut was a financial flop

Picasso’s American debut was a financial flop
Picasso’s American debut was a financial flop
Penguin Random House

‘Picasso’s War” by Foreign Affairs senior editor Hugh Eakin, who has written about the art world for publications like The New York Review of Books, Vanity Fair, The New Yorker and The New York Times, is not about Pablo Picasso’s time in Nazi-occupied Paris and being harassed by the Gestapo, nor about his 1937 oil painting “Guernica,” in response to the aerial bombing of civilians in the Basque town during the Spanish Civil War.

Instead, the Penguin Random House book’s subtitle makes a clearer statement of intent: “How Modern Art Came To America.” This war was not between military forces but a cultural war combating America’s distaste for the emerging modernism that had flourished in Europe in the early decades of the 20th century.

Keep ReadingShow less
art

StepCrew stomps Norfolk Library for St. Patrick’s Day

StepCrew stomps Norfolk Library for St. Patrick’s Day
StepCrew performed to a sold-out audience at the Norfolk Library Sunday, March 17.
Mike Cobb

As legend has it, St. Patrick was brought to the Emerald Isle when he was kidnapped by pirates and enslaved.

Though he eventually escaped, he returned and advanced Christianity throughout the island, according to his short biography, the “Confessio.”

Keep ReadingShow less
dance

World War II drama on the stage in Copake

World War II drama on the stage in Copake

Constance Lopez, left, and Karissa Payson in "A Shayna Maidel," onstage through Sunday, March 24, at the Copake Grange.

Stephen Sanborn

There are three opportunities coming up in March — the 22nd, 23rd and 24th — to be transported through time and memory when The Two of Us Productions presents “A Shayna Maidel” at the Copake Grange.

Director Stephen Sanborn brings to life Barbara Lebow’s award-winning drama, weaving together the poignant reunion of two sisters after World War II through the haunting echoes of their past.

Keep ReadingShow less
theater