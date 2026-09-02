Kent Carnival brings games, goats and community fun

KENT — The Kent Carnival brought families to Golden Falcon Field on Saturday for games, food and activities presented by the Kent Memorial Library.
Various non-profit groups offered activities and met with members of the public throughout the event. Children bounced in an inflatable barrel-shaped playhouse and explored a Kent Volunteer Fire Department vehicle during a touch-a-truck activity.
A highlight was a goat-cuddling enclosure organized by Kent Affordable Housing. Mother goats and their babies were brought from Got Your Goat Farm, giving children an opportunity to hold, pet and play with the animals. Four of the young goats were just a week old.