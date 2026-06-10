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performances

Kent Center School theater program shines

Kent Center School theater program shines

Drama teacher and playwright Kimberly Compton (center) poses with students following an originalmiddle school prodcution at Kent Center School.

Provided

KENT – What began as a parent volunteer role has grown into one of Kent Center School’s most anticipated traditions.

Kimberly Compton, who oversees the school’s theater program, has transformed middle school productions into original, large-scale performances that students eagerly await years before they are eligible to audition.

“I wanted to elevate the theater experience,” Compton said.

Rather than spending money on licensing pre-written productions, Compton proposed writing original scripts herself and redirecting those funds toward costumes, lighting, sets and other production elements. The approach has allowed the school to stage unique shows tailored specifically to its students and cast sizes.

“A lot of these junior shows are made for really large ensemble casts,” she said. “It doesn’t always fit the mold of a smaller school.”

The result has been productions that students can truly call their own. Cast members become the first to bring characters to life, with no previous performances to imitate.

Maeve Dietrich, a fifth grader at KCS, said it’s exciting to perform in an original play.

“You have to give it your all because you’re setting the example for anyone who does the play in the future,” Dietrich said. “Miss KC also inspires everybody to think that maybe they could write a play one day, too.”

“My goal is to help them learn to make choices as actors and as people,” Compton said.

She encourages students to develop their own interpretations of characters rather than simply reciting lines. One instance that makes Compton particularly proud is when a student cast as a villain transformed what could have been a stock character into someone “sassy and memorable” through her own creative choices.

Original cast members perform Headspace in April at Kent Center School.Provided

Students say the productions have helped build confidence while teaching them to work together. Compton intentionally runs rehearsals like a professional theater company, introducing students to industry terminology and expectations while creating a nurturing environment.

“They rise to the occasion and surprise themselves with what they can do,” she said.

Kent Center School Principal Michelle Mott said that authenticity has had a big impact.

“I think the students are more engaged because she’s making it real for them,” Mott said. “It’s a real theater experience.”

The sense of belonging is at the heart of the program, Compton said.

“Theater was always a safe space for me,” she said. “It was always, ‘Come as you are, and we will love you and accept you no matter what.’”

She works to create that same atmosphere for students today.

The productions have steadily grown in popularity.

“I eventually want this to be a can’t-miss event,” she said.

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