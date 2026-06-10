Theater thrives at The CENTER for Performing Arts

For nearly three decades, The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck has been a gathering place for actors, audiences and aspiring artists from across the Hudson Valley.

Founded as a nonprofit organization dedicated to making the arts accessible to people of all ages and backgrounds, The CENTER has grown from a summer theater under a tent into a year-round cultural institution. Since opening its permanent home in 1998, the theater has combined professional-quality productions with educational programs, youth performances and community events.

That mission remains at the heart of The CENTER’s work today. Managing Director Kerry Dotson calls it “the Hudson Valley’s home for affordable, quality theatre for almost 30 years,” noting the ongoing effort to maintain “a balance throughout our season of plays and musicals, and of classic and contemporary pieces.”

The organization strives to create an inclusive environment while offering opportunities for performers, technicians and students to develop their craft and engage with the performing arts.

“Many of the artists who call The CENTER home have extremely impressive theatre resumes,” said Dotson. “Many of them started by trying for a professional career in theater, but it takes more than just talent and training. It takes a lot of luck and the right connections. Many of the artists who work on our productions are every bit as talented as those who work on Broadway productions,” but never quite managed to be in the right place at the right time.” She went on to say that many performers have had successful careets in theater or film,“but have retired and need the creative outlet that they find at The CENTER. The CENTER has become their second home,” she said.

One of The CENTER’s most distinctive traditions is its annual Sam Scripps Shakespeare Festival, now in its 20th year. Named for philanthropist Samuel H. Scripps, whose support helped shape the theater’s development, the festival is performed on The CENTER’s replica of Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre, reconstructed each year and modeled after the historic London landmark.

While this year’s Shakespeare season has concluded, audiences can still look forward to a busy summer lineup.

Olivia Michaels

From June 5 through June 28, The CENTER presents “Legally Blonde: The Musical,” the upbeat Broadway adaptation of the popular film. Filled with high-energy dance numbers, memorable songs and plenty of humor, the musical follows Elle Woods as she defies expectations and discovers her own strengths while pursuing a law degree at Harvard.

The summer season continues with Stephen Sondheim’s acclaimed musical “Company,” running July 10 through July 26. Widely regarded as one of the most influential American musicals of the 20th century, “Company” offers a witty and thoughtful exploration of friendship, marriage and modern relationships.

Rounding out the season is “Trenzas,” scheduled for Aug. 7 through Aug. 9. The contemporary musical celebrates family, identity and cultural heritage through a collection of interconnected stories centered on Latina women and their experiences.

“Younger audiences are welcome to attend our Kids on Stage productions of ‘Shrek Jr.’ or ‘School of Rock Jr.’ in July and August,” said Dotson.

In addition to its mainstage productions, Dotson added that the Black Box space —opened in 2024 — has become a “springboard for local playwrights and artists,” expanding opportunities for new and experimental work while keeping production accessible and intimate. She also emphasized that audiences can “look actors in the eyes,” a reflection of the close-knit, community-driven spirit that defines the theater.

The CENTER continues to serve as a community hub for arts education, youth theater and special events throughout the year.

For tickets and more information about upcoming performances, visit centerforperformingarts.org.