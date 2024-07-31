kent board of selectmen

Kent expands town food bank

KENT — At the Kent Board of Selectmen meeting on July 24, the selectmen were enthusiastic about the Social Services Quarterly Report from Director of Social Services Samantha Hasenflue.

BOS highlighted The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP), which is a new federal program organized by CT Foodshare. Kent Food Bank can now receive a wider variety of goods and give them to more people.

Hasenflue explained, “When somebody comes and they’re not from the town of Kent but they still need food we can offer them TEFAP food, instead of turning them away.”

Swift House

There was tension around Swift House, despite recent progress.

The Swift House Committee has not met since their last meeting on June 26. Selectman Glenn Sanchez explained that he is thankful for Swift House progress after the July 1 BOS meeting in which the board members decided to pursue a $500,000 Small Town Economic Assistance Program (STEAP) grant for renovations.

Sanchez wondered what was next for the Task Force, besides an intended report due Aug. 15 for the BOS which will outline focus groups looking to use the space.

Lindenmayer said, “My view is that the Swift house task force has served its purpose at that point.”

Part of the grant proposal includes relocating the Kent Food Bank from the Community House to the Swift House.

Task Force Chair Zanne Charity talked about several concerns outlined in a letter sent to the BOS. For instance, she said equipment stored by the food pantry would cause excess wear to the historic building’s features. She suggested it be moved to the ambulance garage instead.

Lindenmayer could not accept her letter because she signed it as chair without meeting with the Task Force beforehand. She offered it as an interested citizen instead.

Fire Marshal

Lindenmayer made a motion to appoint Stanley Macmillan Jr. as the new fire marshal. It passed with all in favor.

