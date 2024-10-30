kent board of selectmen

Kent pursues grant for Swift House

KENT — The Board of Selectmen accepted a resolution for a grant application to Connecticut’s State Historic Preservation to initiate the process of placing the Swift House on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP).

The grant, which is for $15,000, would fund the payroll for a contracted architectural historian to survey the property and produce a “historic designation report.” This report would then support the town’s application to enroll the Swift House, which is owned by the town, with the NRHP. The resolution also includes the BOS’s consent to apply for admission to the NRHP as the town’s elected officials.

The selectmen discussed potential uses for the property, including future workforce housing. BOS administrative assistant Joyce Kearns pointed out that redevelopment of any kind will be difficult due to the many restrictions that will be placed upon the structure due to its candidacy as a historic site.

New EDC in talks

The BOS discussed forming a new Economic Development Committee, following the example of other Northwest towns such as Washington, Cornwall, and Salisbury.

First Selectman Marty Lindenmayer cited an injection of energy and activity into the region as a driving factor for developing the new committee.

In the ten years he’s been a full-time resident, “[the town] has changed,” he said, positing that a specified committee on economic development could help streamline the positive effects of that change. With the prospect of affordable housing options in town, Lindenmayer said now is the perfect time to stimulate the town’s economy.

“We play an interesting role in the state,” said Lindenmayer, citing the town’s natural beauty, recreational opportunities, quality of life, and picturesque downtown. Selectwoman Lynn Worthington added that the town’s many art galleries and creative opportunities are an additional draw.

kent board of selectmen

Latest News

The Creators: Sam Guindon's artistic palette

The Creators: Sam Guindon's artistic palette

Norfolk painter Sam Guindon.

Jennifer Almquist

Painter Sam Guindon is an earnest young man who paints light with the skill of John Singer Sargent. Guindon’s attention to technique harks back to an earlier time when artists studied under a master, learned anatomy, perspective, how to make their own pigment, and closely observed the work of great artists. Guindon has studied oil painting since he was nineteen. In a recent show of his paintings in his hometown of Norfolk, Connecticut, Guindon sold 40 of the 42 paintings he exhibited.

Guindon’s sketchbooks are windows into his creative mind and a well-traveled life, packed with vignettes, ink drawings, observations and thoughts written in the margins. His subjects range from sketches done in gouache at the National Gallery, to ink drawings of vine-covered trees in Costa Rica, to the interior of an airplane drawn with the perspective of a fisheye lens, to colorful bottles of hot sauce. Currently Guindon is teaching art at the Compass Atelier in Maryland.

Keep ReadingShow less
people

Photography exhibit reaches back to 1800s

Photography exhibit reaches back to 1800s

Photographs from Thomas K. Levine will be on display at the Berkshire School.

Provided

'Three Centuries of Photography” from the collection of Thomas K. Levine will be on display at the Warren Family Gallery at the Berkshire School from Nov. 1 to Dec. 21. The exhibit features 75 original prints, spanning the history of photography from the 19th century to today. The opening reception is on Friday, Nov. 1, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Levine, a former Paramount Pictures executive and father of a Berkshire School junior, brings together works by renowned photographers like Carleton Watkins, Julia Margaret Cameron, Alfred Stieglitz, Diane Arbus, and Richard Misrach. The show includes landscapes, portraits, and a recent focus on vintage images of notable historical figures, including Winston Churchill, Martin Luther King Jr., and George Harrison.

Keep ReadingShow less
photography