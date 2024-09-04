kent board of selectmen

Kent’s ‘orange bag’ transfer station program is here to stay

KENT — Kent will move forward with a new municipal waste program after a successful pilot year, as voted through at the Aug. 28 Board of Selectmen meeting.

In a conversation after the meeting, First Selectman Marty Lindenmayer said, “we don’t need to practice anymore … We can actually go ahead and do it full time.”

The decision to formally adopt the program — commonly identified by its distinctive “orange bags” — and accept Department of Energy and Environment Protection’s $24,950 grant to support the transition comes after a year-long pilot including approximately 700 households. DEEP awarded the town $55,400 to run the pilot, which involved residents bringing their waste to the municipal transfer station at Maple Street with a unit-based pricing system.

In a presentation to the meeting, Executive Director of the Housatonic Resources Recovery Authority Jennifer Heaton-Jones noted the “very healthy trend” demonstrated by comparing the pre-pilot numbers with today’s, two months after the official implementation of the program. Food scrap collections at the transfer station are rising sharply, and there has been a 45% reduction in municipal solid waste (household trash) between 2022-2023 and 2024-2025. “It proves that a state-issued program can change behavior,” Heaton-Jones said.

It costs residents a $50 annual permit to use the transfer station under the new orange bag program, plus an additional $1.25 per bag. It’s a much fairer price than the $150 dollar flat annual rate previously in place, argued Heaton-Jones and Lindenmayer.

Town Hall to remain open during voting days

The Board of Selectmen also voted to rescind a motion to close Town Hall on election days.

In 2016, the Selectmen voted to close Town Hall on all election days and primaries to avoid “electioneering” amongst officials on the ballot. Lindenmayer, however, argued that decision is no longer sensible given the new reality of early voting, which didn’t exist at the time.

“It doesn’t make sense for me to try and stay home for 14 days and work from my house,” Lindenmayer explained.

There still remains a restriction of “politicking” within 75 feet of voting areas, though Town Hall will be open throughout both early and regular voting days.

kent board of selectmen

Latest News

Mt. Riga Labor Day tennis tourney draws big crowds for 65th year

Mt. Riga Labor Day tennis tourney draws big crowds for 65th year

The mixed doubles final was played between, from left, Tom Vail and Eleni Kollias and Kate Settlemeyer and George Kollias.

Patrick L. Sullivan

SALISBURY ­— Tom Vail and Eleni Kollias won the 65th Mt. Riga Tennis Tournament Monday, Sept. 2, defeating George Kollias and Kate Settlemeyer in three sets, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5.

The summer community on Mt. Riga enjoys the use of two clay tennis courts, and the mixed doubles tournament is the highlight of the Labor Day weekend.

Keep ReadingShow less
tennis

Five years

Five years

The news late last month that labor and delivery services at Sharon Hospital will be maintained for a period of five years was welcomed by our community. Connecticut Attorney General Willam Tong said it well: “Miles and minutes matter when it comes to labor and delivery, and I am pleased that Northwell has committed to preserving affordable, lifesaving care—especially maternity care—for Western Connecticut. This is a strong, enforceable agreement for healthcare access in Connecticut.”

Nuvance Health announced this spring that it planned to combine with Northwell Health, the largest health provider in New York State. The resulting 28-hospital system would span the New York and Connecticut border. Northwell itself employs 85,000 people, making it the largest private employer in New York state.

Keep ReadingShow less
editorial

The Great Debate

The Great Debate

On learning to love melons

On learning to love melons

Not long before the start of the Second World War, my parents moved out of Manhattan to a twelve acre woody site on then very rural Long Island. When the war started and food rationing became the law, they soon expanded their little backyard garden to create an unusually large “Victory Garden,” as they were known, not only to help the Ware effort but also to provide better food during those years of restricted supply.

My parents were novice gardeners but their enthusiasm led them to heroic accomplishments, especially considering their lack of agricultural experience. Within a few seasons they were growing peach, pear, and apple trees, various cultivated berries, a giant asparagus patch, a multitude of their favorite vegetables and a long multi-specied grape arbor.

Keep ReadingShow less
occasional observer