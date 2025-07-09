kent board of selectmen

Kent’s Swift House future uncertain

KENT — At its July 2 meeting, the Board of Selectmen was divided in its opinion on the future of the historic Swift House, which was denied renovation funds in the last allocation of the state’s Small Town Economic Assistance Program, known commonly as STEAP grants.

The STEAP finances would have paid for the transfer of Kent Food Bank to an expanded space in the Swift House, moved the town’s social services offices to the building, and several other projects, including fitting the building for ADA compliance and the addition of several meeting rooms.

The question of how to best use the town-owned building, estimated to be among the older extant structures in Kent, has been on BOS agendas for years. Selectman Glenn Sanchez said he’s been thinking about the Swift House for “two terms,” and he’s still determined to find an answer.

“Even though the STEAP grant didn’t come through for us, I am undeterred,” Sanchez said. “I am not ready to punt.”

First Selectman Marty Lindenmayer, however, took a more ambivalent tone, suggesting a vote where residents decide if it stays under municipal ownership or is sold to a private developer.

Lindenmayer expressed that moving the food bank had been an unpopular idea, and that he’d rather see funds budgeted for municipal building improvements go towards recarpeting, rewiring and otherwise updating Town Hall and the Community Center.

Lindenmayer said it should be up to the town to answer the question, “Do we see this as a town building?”

“I do,” said Selectman Lynn Mellis Worthington. “In terms of location… there’s nothing better,” she said, explaining that the town would benefit from having a facility at the other end of downtown from Town Hall.

Lindenmayer also argued that the town may have to go it alone to fund future Swift House projects. “Historically, I think it’s important to the town of Kent… I’m not sure the state of Connecticut has that same view anymore,” he said of an assessment done by the State Historic Preservation Office.

Mellis Worthington disagreed with Lindenmayer’s takeaway from the appraisal, which she felt was positive. She said she was critical of SHPO’s process and lack of communication with the town, but she felt it wasn’t to “diss [the town] about the historical significance of the building.”

She and Sanchez agreed the BOS should have a specific plan in place for the building before bringing it to a town vote, so that residents may see the possibilities for the structure before voting the building out of town ownership.

“It needs strategic thinking. It needs a plan,” said Mellis Worthington.

The Board hinted that the future Swift House could be a primary focus of an Economic Development Committee, which may enter the town’s roster of boards and commissions in the near future.

Club baseball at Fuessenich Park

Travel league baseball came to Torrington Thursday, June 26, when the Berkshire Bears Select Team played the Connecticut Moose 18U squad. The Moose won 6-4 in a back-and-forth game. Two players on the Bears play varsity ball at Housatonic Valley Regional High School: shortstop Anthony Foley and first baseman Wes Allyn. Foley went 1-for-3 at bat with an RBI in the game at Fuessenich Park.

 

  Anthony Foley, rising senior at Housatonic Valley Regional High School, went 1-for-3 at bat for the Bears June 26.Photo by Riley Klein 

 

Siglio Press: Uncommon books at the intersection of art and literature

Uncommon books at the intersection of art and literature.

Richard Kraft

Siglio Press is a small, independent publishing house based in Egremont, Massachusetts, known for producing “uncommon books at the intersection of art and literature.” Founded and run by editor and publisher Lisa Pearson, Siglio has, since 2008, designed books that challenge conventions of both form and content.

A visit to Pearson’s airy studio suggests uncommon work, to be sure. Each of four very large tables were covered with what looked to be thousands of miniature squares of inkjet-printed, kaleidoscopically colored pieces of paper. Another table was covered with dozens of book/illustration-size, abstracted images of deer, made up of colored dots. For the enchanted and the mystified, Pearson kindly explained that these pieces were to be collaged together as artworks by the artist Richard Kraft (a frequent contributor to the Siglio Press and Pearson’s husband). The works would be accompanied by writings by two poets, Elizabeth Zuba and Monica Torre, in an as-yet-to-be-named book, inspired by a found copy of a worn French children’s book from the 1930s called “Robin de Bois” (Robin Hood).

literature

Cycling season: A roundup of our region’s rentals and where to ride them

Cyclists head south on the rail trail from Copake Falls.

Alec Linden

After a shaky start, summer has well and truly descended upon the Litchfield, Berkshire and Taconic hills, and there is no better way to get out and enjoy long-awaited good weather than on two wheels. Below, find a brief guide for those who feel the pull of the rail trail, but have yet to purchase their own ten-speed. Temporary rides are available in the tri-corner region, and their purveyors are eager to get residents of all ages, abilities and inclinations out into the open road (or bike path).

For those lucky enough to already possess their own bike, perhaps the routes described will inspire a new way to spend a Sunday afternoon. For more, visit lakevillejournal.com/tag/bike-route to check out two ride-guides from local cyclists that will appeal to enthusiasts of many levels looking for a varied trip through the region’s stunning summer scenery.

