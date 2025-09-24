kent bos

Kent to vote on several ordinances

KENT — The Board of Selectmen and seven Kent residents gathered on Thursday, Sept. 18, to discuss several ordinances on the table for town vote scheduled on Oct. 2:

Section 17-11, “Restriction of Commercial Bus Travel,” prohibits the passage of tour buses on Bulls Bridge Road and Spooner Hill Road in order to restrict their access to South Kent Road coming from the south or west. The ordinance does not include in the ban buses relating to school activities, and it can be suspended when Route 7 or Route 341 are closed.

Section 17-10, “Placement of Material in Public Right of Way,” restricts residents from depositing material of any kind in the roadway without the intention of immediate removal.

Section 2-17, “Purchasing Ordinance,” gives the town sole discretion in any solicitations, proposals or bids relating to the purchase of services, equipment or goods for the town. Purchases under $25,000 may be made as administrative action by the first selectman in consultation with the relevant department that requires the purchase, while those over $25,000 will be decided by a competitive bidding process which will be posted on the town website and circulated in a newspaper.

A fourth ordinance will be voted on during the Nov. 4 election.

Section 11-16, “Regulation of Cannabis Ordinance,” bans any retail operation for recreational cannabis in town, but allows for medical dispensaries on the basis of approval by the Planning and Zoning Commission.

