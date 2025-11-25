kent bos

Kent selectmen begin new term with lengthy to-do list

KENT — With a new Board of Selectmen now in office, members are taking up several ordinance proposals left unresolved by the previous administration.

On Monday, Nov. 10, just days before officially taking office, incoming First Selectman Eric Epstein and incoming Selectman Lynn Harrington met with outgoing officials Marty Lindenmayer and Glenn Sanchez, along with returning Selectman Lynn Mellis Worthington, for a transition meeting.

The group reviewed three proposed ordinances that the previous board had intended to bring to a town meeting before the election but could not schedule due to holiday conflicts.

The first, the “Restriction of Commercial Bus Travel” ordinance, calls for banning tour buses from using Bulls Bridge Road and Spooner Hill Road. The measure stems from resident complaints about large commercial vehicles navigating the narrow, winding South Kent Road.

After a New Milford resident raised the issue, New Milford, Kent and state transportation officials have vowed to keep the vehicles — most bound for Club Getaway — off the dangerous stretch of roadway.

The second proposal, the “Placement of Material in the Public Right of Way” ordinance — which Lindenmayer jokingly referred to as the “stuff in the road” ordinance at an earlier meeting — would ban residents and business operators from placing debris or other materials, including leaves and trash, in the roadway unless they are removed immediately.

The third proposal, the “Purchasing Ordinance,” would grant the town sole authority over soliciting bids and contracting for services related to municipal projects.

All three ordinances were the subject of a joint public hearing in September. Since the required two-week period between a hearing and a town meeting vote has lapsed, the new board will need to schedule fresh public hearings if it chooses to advance the proposals.

The officials also discussed the expected passage of a revised statewide housing bill. The original legislation, House Bill 5002, was vetoed by Gov. Ned Lamont in June after sparking sharp debate: affordable housing advocates supported it, while opponents argued it stripped planning and zoning authority from local officials. The revised bill, renumbered 8002, passed the state Senate on Friday, Nov. 14, several days after the transition meeting

Lindenmayer described 8002 as a compromise, though some housing advocates say it lacks the urgency needed to address what the governor has called a “housing crisis.”

With several significant housing proposals before the Planning and Zoning Commission, affordable housing is expected to remain a central issue as the new Board of Selectmen assumes office.

Latest News

Students curate Katro Storm portraits at HVRHS

Students curate Katro Storm portraits at HVRHS

“Once Upon a Time in America” features ten portraits by artist Katro Storm.

Natalia Zukerman

The Kearcher-Monsell Gallery at Housatonic Valley Regional High School in Falls Village is once again host to a wonderful student-curated exhibition. “Once Upon a Time in America,” ten portraits by New Haven artist Katro Storm, opened on Nov. 20 and will run through the end of the year.

“This is our first show of the year,” said senior student Alex Wilbur, the current head intern who oversees the student-run gallery. “I inherited the position last year from Elinor Wolgemuth. It’s been really amazing to take charge and see this through.”

Mini horses, big impact: animal learning center opens in Sheffield

Mini horses, big impact: animal learning center opens in Sheffield

Le Petit Ranch offers animal-assisted therapy and learning programs for children and seniors in Sheffield.

Marjorie Borreda

Le Petit Ranch, a nonprofit offering animal-assisted therapy and learning programs, opened in April at 147 Bears Den Road in Sheffield. Founded by Marjorie Borreda, the center provides programs for children, families and seniors using miniature horses, rescued greyhounds, guinea pigs and chickens.

Borreda, who moved to Sheffield with her husband, Mitch Moulton, and their two children to be closer to his family, has transformed her longtime love of animals into her career. She completed certifications in animal-assisted therapy and coaching in 2023, along with coursework in psychiatry, psychology, literacy and veterinary skills.

Iconic candy shop gets new name, new owner — and a poodle-inspired rebrand

Iconic candy shop gets new name, new owner — and a poodle-inspired rebrand

By any other name, it’s still as sweet. Robin’s Candy in Great Barrington re-branded as Coco’s.

Elise Contarsy

Robin’s Candy, the iconic Main Street candy shop in Great Barrington, has a new name, a refreshed look and a new owner. Now rebranded as Coco’s Candy, the beloved destination continues to offer its signature mix of nostalgic favorites and modern sweets.

The new owner, Elise Contarsy, who purchased the store from founder Robin Helfand in June, said stepping into ownership felt natural after being a customer for more than 15 years. “I was excited about the shopping experience she had built and the possibilities for the shop going forward,” she said.

The Joint Chiefs: three decades of folk, harmony and community

The Joint Chiefs: three decades of folk, harmony and community

The Joint Chiefs will perform at The Center on Main in Falls Village on Nov. 29

Provided

Local folk heroes the Joint Chiefs will visit the Center on Main in Falls Village on Saturday, Nov. 29, for a special concert. The band has been a linchpin of the Berkshire music scene for more than three decades, and founding member Eliot Osborn feels a special kinship with next week’s venue. “It’s a community space, and the Joint Chiefs are really a community band.”

It all started in northwest Connecticut. The group began playing together regularly in the mid-1990s and steadily amassed a devoted following in the area’s folk and country music circles. With a handful of studio and live albums at their disposal, this week’s audience can expect a little of everything. “People have been listening to us for so long now that we’re part of their nostalgia,” said Louise Lindenmeyr, the band’s mandolinist. “It’s almost like we’re part of their scrapbook — everybody’s just chiming right in.”

