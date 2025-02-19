Kent hosts dam maintenance webinar

Latest News
The Lakeville Journal and Millerton News are seeking young journalists for an educational internship program.
The six week program provides training in the everyday operations of a community weekly. Interns will learn the news-gatheringprocess from pitch to print through regular workshops with industry professionals on topics such as photography, libel and copy-editing.
Interns will also work closely with the papers’ staff. Editors will collaborate with interns to develop stories and provide feedback throughout the program. The papers’ reporters will take interns into the field for shadowing opportunities, teaching interviewing and photography in action.
By the end of the program, interns should be capable of reporting and writing a hard news story or feature fit for print, and should have an article clip and a photograph to start a reporting portfolio. Interns should finish the six-week program with an understanding of current community journalism best practices, interviewing techniques and news-writing skills.
Interested students can find the application online at lakevillejournal.com/education-internship-programs or on our social media accounts.
WOODBURY — Housatonic Valley Regional High School boys basketball was eliminated from the Berkshire League tournament Feb. 18 after a 76-62 loss to reigning champion Nonnewaug High School.
Nonnewaug's triple-threat offense found success both in the paint and on the perimeter against Housatonic. Lincoln Nichols, Brady Herman and Matt Shupenis combined for 64 of the Chiefs' points in the quarterfinal game.
Housatonic's Jesse Bonhotel, left, sets up a play against Nonnewaug.Photo by Riley Klein
After falling behind early, the Mountaineers refused to go down without a fight. HVRHS cut a double-digit lead to seven points in the third quarter before foul trouble stalled offensive momentum.
HVRHS juniors Anthony Foley and Wesley Allyn each had season-high scoring nights with 21 and 16 points respectively. Defensively, Owen Riemer forced repeated turnovers through steals and swatted shots.
Anthony Foley scored 21 points for HVRHS Feb. 18.Photo by Riley Klein
After the game, Housatonic coach Kurt Johnson reflected on the season, calling it an "improvement but we didn't hit our ceiling." He described graduating seniors Jesse Bonhotel, Mason O'Niel, Sam and Jacob Marcus as "the toughness of the team, so that's the challenge that the young guys will have to figure out" next year.
Nonnewaug advanced to the semifinal round Feb. 20 against Thomaston High School. On the other side of the Berkshire League bracket, undefeated Shepaug Valley High School got matched against Lakeview High School. Both games will be played at Northwestern High School back-to-back beginning at 5:15 p.m.
Housatonic coach Kurt Johnson.Photo by Riley Klein
Norman Reich
SALISBURY — Norman Reich, 93, passed away on Feb. 10, 2025, at his beloved home on Twin Lakes in Salisbury. He was the loving husband of Beverly Reich for 62 years, and she remained by his side, fiercely guarding his comfort and dignity, until the end.
Born July 25, 1931, in Brooklyn, New York, Norman was the son of Elsie and Harry Reich. He was deeply proud of having been Sports Editor of the Tulane University Hullabaloo and having served as a dental officer in the U.S. Navy after attending New York University Dental School. He often expressed his gratitude for those who protected our country in battle, and he knew that he was lucky to have seen only angry seas instead of war.
Norman married Beverly after a courtship in New York, where he would practice dentistry for 40 years, and at his family’s Berkshire Hills Camp (BHC) in Salisbury. The young couple (with 3 children in tow) took over running the camp in 1971. BHC was a revered institution, and former campers continue to visit its lakeside property where the Reichs made their home in its restored gymnasium.
Prior to their move to Northwest Connecticut, the Reichs raised their children in Scarsdale, New York. There, Norman took up his most revered pastime: running. “Stormin Norman” completed 6 marathons in New York, Boston, and Washington D.C., rounding off his merits by walking the New York Marathon for his 80th birthday as a fundraiser for Team for Kids.
A board member of the Northwest Center for Family Services and the 21st Century Fund for Housatonic Valley Regional High School, Norman believed in serving his community and in giving back.
He was generous and kind, and his genuine smile, animated stories, and goofy sense of humor lit up a room. Norman was never happier than when surrounded by family and friends. He is survived by Beverly and their three children, Randall, Joseph, and Donald; three children-in-law, Peter, Erica, and Frankie; three grandchildren, Paulina, Fia, and Dylan; and his younger sister, Joan. He was predeceased by his older sister, Barbara. He is also remembered by countless family members and friends who he touched through his shining amiable spirit.
The family will hold an intimate celebration of Norman’s life in the spring when a tree will be planted in his honor and a bugle will blow taps, a nod to both the military and BHC. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in hopes that a cure will come soon for this heartbreaking illness which impacted Norman.
The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.