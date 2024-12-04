Kent lights the tree
Lans Christensen
holidays

Santa made a cameo at Kent’s tree lighting ceremony Saturday, Nov. 30. Wanda Houston and band performed for seasonal numbers for the crowd on Kent Green Boulevard.

Getting the upper hand on mighty phragmites

Phragmites australis australis in North Canaan.

John Coston

Finally rain. For weeks, the only place there had been moisture was in the marsh and even there, areas that usually catch my boots in the mud were dry. I could not see the footprints of the bear (or is it deer?) that have been digging up and eating the underground skunk cabbage flowers. Not that I could do anything to stop it. A layer of snow that actually sticks around for a while seems like wishful thinking these days.

Masses of skunk cabbage, Symplocarpus foetidus, appeared one spring, like magic, after we hired a team to remove the barberry from about an acre of the marsh adjacent to the driveway. Of course, it had been there all along, waiting patiently underground or hiding in the barberry’s thorny shrub-cages, but we had not seen it. That was about eight years ago; after the barberry’s removal there have been successive infestations of invasives but also, as with the skunk cabbage, some welcome new sightings of native plants.

'Cornwall reads Cornwall' returns

Roxana Robinson reads Cornwall, Nov. 30.

Natalia Zukerman

Bob Meyers, President and Publisher of the Cornwall Chronicle, kicked off the 5th annual Cornwall Reads Cornwall event at the UCC in Cornwall on Nov. 30 with a warm welcome and a gentle reminder to silence cell phones. Over the next hour, the audience was transported back in time as local writers, editors, luminaries, and students brought the Chronicle’s archives to life.

“This reading has become an annual event,” said Meyers, “as well as a welcome distraction from Thanksgiving leftovers.” He then noted that the event “was the original brainchild of Roxana Robinson.” Meyers added, “She also arranged to have this take place on the day of her birth,” at which point the audience wished the celebrated local author a happy birthday.

history

One Cream Studio: A skincare destination in Millerton

Virag Mate-Kovacs at One Cream Studio in Millerton.

Natalia Zukerman

Located in the warm and welcoming multi-use building at 1 John Street in Millerton, One Cream Studio offers a personalized approach to skincare and self-care, led by Virag Mate-Kovacs, a highly skilled aesthetician with years of international experience.

Mate-Kovacs began her career in Budapest after graduating from a prestigious beauty academy in 2006. After years of honing her craft, she moved to Manhattan in 2010 to expand her skills and experiences.

