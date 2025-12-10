FFA Holiday Store opens for season at Housatonic

FALLS VILLAGE — Shoppers at the Housatonic Valley FFA Holiday Store are greeted with the sweet smell of pine as they step out of their cars.

“People are looking for nostalgia at Christmas,” said David Moran, department chairman of the agriscience and technology program at the school. “They remember a summer evening on a lake surrounded by pine trees that brings back fond memories or other experiences like that when they come here.”

The scent is derived from the rows of Christmas trees and the carefully created wreaths that line the yard of Housatonic Valley Regional High School’s agricultural wing. Inside, there is a burst of red where poinsettias fill the greenhouse.

The store has been a longstanding tradition at the school. Residents from around the area come back each year to not only purchase their Christmas staples, but support a very popular program. The store is primarily student-run where the teens learn a variety of skills, said Moran. Among those he ticked off are business management, providing service to the community, learning how to produce a quality product and how to interact with adults.

“Most of all they learn how to use their time wisely,” he said. At that point the internet system went down and credit cards could not be used for a period of time. When student Kevin Eisermann figured out what was wrong, Moran added problem solving to the list.

Eisermann, who, along with his sister Kellie Eisermann transferred to Housatonic from Webutuck Central School in Amenia, New York, said he enjoyed the activity. His father owns a business, so he is used to meeting and talking with people.

Housatonic Valley Regional High School student Chris Crane loads a Christmas tree onto a customer’s car at the school’s Holiday Store. Ruth Epstein

There are three varieties of trees being sold: balsam, fraser and silver firs, explained Moran. “Firs have three qualities: friendly, fragrant and flat-needled.” This year there was an inventory of 784 trees and 650 wreaths, the latter which are created during two nights when the community comes together to help the students produce them. Poinsettias totaled 500.

Funds raised from the project are put toward attendance at conventions and leadership programs for students. A portion also goes to area food pantries.

Students were bustling around on Saturday, helping patrons choose trees, cut them to size, wrap them and hoist them on vehicles. They took turns manning the cash registers. They appeared to have learned their lessons well, eagerly assisting customers with cheerful demeanors.

Many of the buyers said they come to the sale each year. Several had children go through the program and chatted with Moran, who has been at the school for 30 years, about what career paths they’d followed.

Stephanie Plunkett of Sharon, whose son attended the program, said, “I love this sale. And isn’t the smell good?” Rebecca Trahan said she always buys her tree at the store. “I like to support the students.” Bentley Chou of Salisbury was there with her family. She said this was their first time. “We usually cut down our own, but the offerings this year weren’t as good.” Dean Yuliano of Lakeville also had children who went through the program. “We come every year. They always have good trees.”